It didn’t take long for West Rutland’s Cyr sisters, Anna and Olivia, to make an impact in Tuesday’s girls soccer game against Otter Valley.
The two connected on the game’s first goal less than five minutes in and accounted for every goal the Golden Horde scored in a 4-1 win against the Otters at West Rutland School.
“Anna is just as good with her left (foot) as her right and Olivia is getting awfully close,” said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy. “Both of them have a nose for the net. They’re playing great.”
Anna Cyr is the Golden Horde’s go-to girl when it comes to corner kicks. She’s known for getting the perfect spin on the ball to either challenge the keeper directly or set her teammates up for a score.
Her first corner kick of the day was a perfect example of that, where she sent a ball trailing back in near the far post. Younger sister Olivia Cyr was there to get her body on it and put West Rutland ahead with 35:15 left in the first half.
Olivia Cyr got her second goal of the day less than three minutes later coming off a run down the left side.
The Golden Horde pushed the lead to 3-0 late in the first half when Anna Cyr took matters into her own hands off a nice pass from Aubrey Beaulieu. Anna ran up the middle of two Otter Valley defenders to get free and took a shot that deflected off the left crossbar and in.
Otter Valley had its share of runs throughout the first half, but couldn’t challenge Westside keeper Serena Coombs a ton.
That had a great deal to do with the effort of the West Rutland backs, who were quick to pounce and clear out any potential balls that could be trouble.
“Samara (Raiche) did a great job playing sweeper for us,” Rodolfy said. “She was able to clear the ball when she needed to.
“Our outside defense, Bella (Coombs), Emma Sevigny and Hannah Cecot, all of them did a great job stepping to the ball.”
West Rutland netted its final goal of the day early in the second half with a beautifully-struck free kick by Anna Cyr. Otter Valley keeper Lauren Palmer extended up and got her gloves on it, but it found the back of the net.
Palmer is low on experience, but has worked with Otters regular keeper Linnea Faulkner to get stronger in the role.
Faulkner is dealing with a shoulder issue, so Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard has called upon Palmer and standout defender Alexis Hayes to fill in at goalie.
Palmer made 10 saves on Tuesday. Blanchard is hoping to have Faulkner back in goal by Saturday’s game at Hartford.
“They have stepped up and done a great job,” said Blanchard of Palmer and Hayes. “Once we get everything back to normal, I’m hoping that will make the girls feel more positive.”
Palmer had an impressive stretch in the second half where she was facing a heavy load of Golden Horde shots, but stood strong.
Otter Valley was close to getting on the board midway through the second half, with a loose ball in the box getting hammered on goal, but it rang off the upper crossbar.
The Otters broke through for their lone goal with 15:40 to play with Emily Peduto making a strong run down the left side for the tally.
“She was on fire in the second half,” Blanchard said. “I feel like if we had that energy in the first half, it might have been a different outcome.”
Finding the back of the net has been a challenge for Otter Valley all season long, with just five goals in nine games.
“We have a great passing team, but getting it in the goal has been something that has been a challenge to us,” Blanchard said.
Otter Valley (0-9) is at Hartford on Saturday. West Rutland (6-2) hosts Mill River on Thursday.
