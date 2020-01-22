It’s about that time of year to really start looking at potential playoff rankings and in Division II boys basketball one could just about throw a blanket over the top three.
As of Wednesday morning they were U-32 (4.750), Fair Haven (4.455) and Montpelier (3.750) and they are packed closely enough that one game could easily shake up the order.
They are also regular residents in the Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus power rankings and have been keeping good company with the state’s top Division I teams in the top 10.
While D-II Mill River tumbled to 10th after a hard week against tough competition, Fair Haven (currently fifth), U-32 (sixth) and Montpelier (up to ninth this week) have been either holding their ground or moving on up since December. Their collective record is 29-1.
But each has some tough games down the stretch that could change the complexion of those coveted top-four seeds in what might be the state’s most competitive boys division.
Fair Haven (11-0) has road games at surging MSJ, and Mill River, on Feb. 3 and 7; U-32 (10-0) faces tough D-IIIs in Randolph (Jan. 28) and Thetford (Feb. 18), along with a rematch with rival Montpelier on Feb. 13; Montpelier (9-1) has Thetford and Randolph on Jan. 31 and Feb. 11 leading up to its second game against U-32, which edged the Solons 54-50 in East Montpelier back on Dec. 20.
D-I CVU continues to hold the top spot in the power rankings while Rice moves up a notch to No. 2.
This week’s top 10 (with last week’s rank in parentheses):
1. CVU (1, 10-1). Four straight wins for the RedHawks since their loss to South Burlington.
2. Rice (3, 8-1). Five straight wins for the Green Knights, the most impressive a 10-pointer over South Burlington.
3. St. Johnsbury (2, 7-2). Just sneaked past Brattleboro 63-62 at home.
4. South Burlington (4, 7-4). The Wolves are 1-2 against the teams ranked above them but have rematches on the horizon.
5. Fair Haven (5, 11-0). How the bench holds up in close games will be key for Fair Haven the rest of the year.
6. U-32 (6, 10-0). The Blue Raiders are 3-0 vs. D-I teams Rutland, Essex and BFA-St. Albans.
7. Rutland (8, 6-4). A big-time telling game for the rebuilding Raiders when Rice comes to town Friday.
8. Brattleboro (9, 6-5). The Colonels had won three straight before Tuesday’s squeaker at St. Jay.
9. Montpelier (10, 9-1). The Solons are 3-1 in games decided by four or fewer points, including wins over Thetford and Hazen.
10. Mill River (7, 6-4). Three straight losses but two in close games against D-I Rutland and Brattleboro.
Division II top five
1. Fair Haven; 2. U-32; 3. Montpelier; 4. Mill River; 5. MSJ.
Division III top five
1. Hazen; 2. Randolph; 3. Thetford; 4. BFA-Fairfax; 5. Peoples.
Division IV top five
1. Rivendell; 2. Twin Valley; 3, Danville; 4. Proctor; 5. White River Valley.
