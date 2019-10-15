The Woodstock field hockey team is Halloween scary right now.
"We're climbing," coach Wendy Wannop said of her Wasps while she was calling in a game the other night.
Yes they are. Everyone likes to talk about teams peaking at the right time and with the pairings to be released Oct. 21, the Wasps are on a roll that has seen them win five of their last six.
The Wasps have a field hockey tradition, the foundation for which was put down by the legendary Yvonne Frates. It is being carried on by Wannop in her second stint at the helm.
The Wasps' late-season surge only thickens the plot for the Division II tournament that includes heavyweights Hartford and Otter Valley — the top two teams in the Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings this week — along with Mount Abraham, Spaulding and Burr and Burton Academy.
You can count Tabitha Lord's Spaulding squad as another hitting its stride at the right time. The Crimson Tide is (4-0-1) in its last five games.
Another team playing its best hockey right now is Burr and Burton. The Bulldogs are scary for a lot of reasons but one of them is that they play all their home games on artificial turf, the surface that will be used for the semifinal and final games.
The Division II tournament promises to be one wild scramble when the "second season" begins.
Here are this week's Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings with last week's ranking in parentheses. The rankings were constructed prior to Tuesday's games.
1. Hartford 10-2-1 (1) The last two wins were by a combined score of 8-0 over Rutland and Bellows Falls. The Division II Hurricanes are closing strong.
2. Otter Valley 9-2 (3) That recent win over Division III power Windsor was the Otters' fifth straight victory.
3. South Burlington (UR) The Division I Wolves began the season No. 1 in our rankings and then nose dived, losing four of five at one point. They are back in a big way with four straight wins. They put an exclamation point on that streak by beating a red-hot CVU team.
4. CVU 8-4 (2) That loss to South Burlington ended a five-game winning streak for a team that has really put things together following a 1-2 start.
5. Mount Abraham 7-3-2 (4) The Division II Eagles have played eight games against Division I opponents.
6. Rice 7-3-1 (UR) The Division I Green Knights are another of those teams putting it together at the right time. They have won five straight — four by shutouts.
7. Windsor 9-2-1 (5) The Yellow Jackets are the team to beat in Division III and would be a contender in either of the other two divisions.
8. Spaulding 8-1-2 (10) That 3-0 victory over a very good Stowe team the last time out can't be ignored.
9. Burr and Burton Academy 7-6 (UR) Coach Barb Miceli loves the way her team is gaining steam for the playoffs. Who wouldn't? The last two games have seen the Bulldogs thump Rutland and St. Johnsbury by a combined score of 10-0.
10. Woodstock 6-5-1 (UR) The Wasps have won five of their last six games and the loss was by a goal to Otter Valley.
On the bubble: Stowe, Lyndon, Missisquoi, Rutland, Mount Mansfield and Bellows Falls.
