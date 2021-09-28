Reaching the midseason mark with an unblemished record is no easy task. Only six teams have accomplished that feat this fall.
Half of those teams call Division III home.
Windsor (4-0), Otter Valley (4-0) and BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille (3-0) have firmly established themselves as the ones to beat in D-III.
The Yellow Jackets have stung their competition all season long and the games haven’t been all that competitive along the way. Excluding last week’s forfeit win against Missisquoi, the closest margin of victory for Windsor in its opening three games was a 27-point win against Springfield (2-2). Not exactly a nail-biter. Their other two wins saw them win by 40 and 51.
With playmakers like Maison Fortin, Ben Gilbert and Logan Worrell, among others, these Yellow Jackets are a freight train that will be tough to stop.
When Otter Valley coach Kipp Denis was prognosticating before the season who the D-III contenders would be, Windsor obviously came to mind. His Otters are very much in the same conversation.
Otter Valley’s offense may not be putting up as major numbers as the Yellow Jackets, but the Otters aren’t too far off, averaging 34.25 points per game.
Sophomore Luca Polli has been great in his first year as “the guy” under center, following his brother Alex’s graduation. Receiver Brady Diaz has been one of the best in the state and other weapons like Keevon Parks and Caleb and Isaac Whitney are plenty impressive as well.
Maybe even more impressive has been the Otters’ defense, which is allowing just 3 points per game and has shutout opponents twice.
Football fans would salivate over a matchup between the two southern powers, and would you look at that, that’s exactly what’s on the docket for Saturday in Brandon. Get your popcorn ready.
Fairfax/Lamoille was in the D-III championship game in 2019, falling to Poultney, and the Bullets have looked even stronger in 2021. Fairfax was idle last weekend, but its offense was humming heading into the bye week. Through three games, the Bullets are averaging nearly 50 points per game.
Fairfax is at Windsor on Oct. 16, in Week 7.
Two of the three Division III standouts made the top 10 in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings and the other is knocking on the door.
1. Rutland 4-0 (1). The Ravens have passed every test throughout the first half of the season. A multiple-touchdown win over St. Johnsbury left Rutland as the lone undefeated Division I team. They begin the second half of the regular season with their biggest test yet, at Middlebury on Friday.
2. Bellows Falls 4-0 (3). The Terriers blew out Fair Haven in Week 4 and that has become commonplace for BF opponents this season. They have two straight shutouts and have allowed more than 10 points just once. Their rise up the rankings continues.
3. Middlebury 3-1 (5). The Tigers bounced back quite nicely from their first loss, handing Hartford its first defeat on Friday. Middlebury would love to do the same to undefeated Rutland on Friday. Like BF, the Tiger defense has been stout, allowing six points per game.
4. Hartford 3-1 (2). The Hurricanes suffered their first defeat, but this team still looks the part of a contender in Division I. Picking up a win against a struggling Brattleboro team on Friday will be essential with a tough final stretch of the season looming.
5. CVU 3-1 (6). The Redhawks have quietly been one of the better teams in D-I over the first four games and took care of business against winless Mount Mansfield last weekend. The schedule is about to ramp up though with BFA-St. Albans, Middlebury and Essex left on the schedule.
6. Essex 3-1 (7). The Hornets could breathe a sigh of relief when they held off a tough Burr and Burton bunch on Saturday. Essex hasn’t lost since its opener and that was against Rutland. An intriguing matchup with St. Johnsbury is the docket for Week 5.
7. BFA-St. Albans 3-1 (8). The Bobwhites had to battle to get a Week 4 win against winless Burlington/South Burlington, but those Seawolves are much better than that record lets on. Their game with CVU will be a challenge on Friday.
8. U-32 4-0 (10). The Raiders continue to play well and their defense has been a big part of that, but for the first time this season, it was U-32’s offense that led the way in Week 4 as it posted 40 points against Milton. Henry Beling went off, rushing for five touchdowns. Their matchup with Mount Anthony on Friday should be the marquee D-II game of Week 5.
9. Windsor 4-0 (9). The Yellow Jackets had a forfeit win over the weekend against Missisquoi, effectively giving Windsor a 1-0 win. That seems like the only way to contain the Yellow Jackets’ offense to such a low total.
10. Otter Valley 4-0 (UR). The Otters continue to impress, but the real tests are about to come with Windsor and Woodstock on the schedule in two of the next three weeks.
On the bubble: Fairfax/Lamoille, St. Johnsbury, Spaulding, Mount Anthony
Our top fives:Division I: 1. Rutland; 2. Middlebury; 3. Hartford; 4. CVU; 5. Essex.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. U-32; 3. Mount Anthony; 4. Spaulding; 5. Fair Haven.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Otter Valley; 3. Fairfax/Lamoille; 4. Woodstock; 5. Springfield.
