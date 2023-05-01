White River Valley has been the king of Division IV baseball over the past two seasons, but with the Wildcats leaving their throne for the new challenge of Division III, it's time for a new contender to ascend.
The first handful of weeks of the Vermont high school baseball season have provided a glimpse of who may take their seat atop the Division IV throne.
Blue Mountain has looked like the clear favorite in the early going. The Bucks were in the D-IV state championship game last spring, where they fell to White River Valley 5-4. It was the only loss Blue Mountain suffered all season.
This season has started just as well for the Bucks. Heading into Tuesday, Blue Mountain was undefeated at 8-0.
Their offense has been among the best in the state and they hold blowout victories against D-III contenders Thetford and Richford.
While Blue Mountain has looked in a class of its own, a handful of other teams would love to enter the championship-contending conversation.
Mount St. Joseph has looked the part of a contender thus far. MSJ was off to a 4-0 start leading into Tuesday.
Their rotation is deep with the likes of Matt Greeno, Braedon McKeighan and David Franzoni capable of taking them far into games and their lineup has been just as potent with guys like Dom Valente and Kyle Costales leading the charge.
MSJ has steadily been building toward a contending team like this and the Mounties are enjoying the fruits of that labor.
Their showdown with rival Proctor, which was scheduled to happen barring a postponement, would be one of their biggest challenges of the young season.
The Phantoms are young, but look determined to contend this season. Jacob Patch and Cam Cannucci have the experience to ground the team, while other guys like Aaron Brock and Bode Richardson continue to break out and prove their worth.
Their lone loss in their first three games came against Green Mountain, a team that looks the part of a D-III title contender.
Leland & Gray is another team that has lost to GM, having done so on Saturday, but the Rebels only fell by one run. They were riding a four-game winning streak going into that game and have to be feeling confident about themselves.
West Rutland has impressed in the early going as well. If they stay healthy, the Golden Horde are a team nobody can take lightly among Division IV's best.
A new champion will rise in Division IV, just as one will in D-III and D-II due to Peoples and Spaulding moving up. Every team is out to make sure they're the one atop the throne.
Let's jump into this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings. Records and analysis is through Monday's games and a team's previous week ranking is in parentheses.
1. CVU 5-0 (3). The Redhawks are perennial contenders and this year is no different. One of of their big wins this past week was against last week's No. 1 South Burlington.
2. South Burlington 6-1 (1). The Wolves' loss to CVU was by just two runs. It wouldn't shocking if they meet again in June with more on the line.
3. Burr and Burton 5-2 (6). It was a 3-0 week for the Bulldogs, who won handily all three times out. One of those wins was against the defending D-I champion Essex squad that is much better than its record lets on.
4. Rice 4-2 (UR). The Green Knights make a big jump up into the top 10 of the rankings with a 3-0 week. Rice's most impressive win of the week was its one-run triumph against Colchester.
5. Spaulding 4-1 (4). The Crimson Tide suffered their first loss in an emphatic way last week against BFA-St. Albans, but bounced back nicely to beat Mount Abraham. They should be favored in most games the rest of the regular season.
6. Missisquoi 6-0 (7). The Thunderbirds are the only team left undefeated in Division II. They were undefeated in a four-game stretch against D-I opponents are settled back into play against opponents in their own division now.
7. Mount Anthony 5-2 (UR). The Patriots have won five-straight games, including a big victory against rival Brattleboro last week. They get their second shot at South Burlington, a team that beat them by three runs earlier in the season, on Thursday.
8. Lyndon 4-1 (UR). The Vikings have won four straight since an opening day loss to MAU. Their most recent win was arguably the most impressive of the bunch, shutting out an elite D-II opponent in Hartford in a pitchers' duel.
9. Hartford 3-1 (8). The Hurricanes couldn't get the offense going on Saturday against Lyndon. They have a really challenging stretch coming up with the likes of Bellows Falls, Otter Valley, Fair Haven and D-I Rutland, a run that could say a lot about their place in the D-II ladder.
10. Brattleboro 3-2 (9). The Colonels bounced back nicely from a blowout loss to MAU with a pair of victories to close the week. There looks to be a ton of parity in the middle of Division I.
On the bubble: Mount Mansfield, Colchester, Peoples Academy, Enosburg, Otter Valley, Essex.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. South Burlington; 3. Burr and Burton; 4. Rice; 5. Spaulding.
Division II: 1. Missisquoi Valley; 2. Lyndon; 3. Hartford; 4. Milton; 5. Peoples Academy.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Green Mountain; 3. Bellows Falls; 4. White River Valley; 5. Thetford.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. MSJ; 3. Proctor; 4. Leland & Gray; 5. West Rutland.
