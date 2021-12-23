The scramble is on in Division IV girls basketball and it should heat up the winter months for area fans.
Proctor and West Rutland are the Cadillacs in the D-IV garage.
Well, that is my opinion. Fans inhabiting the towns of Wells River, Groton and Ryegate might feel differently. Their Blue Mountain Bucks are off to a hot start and have the look of a contender as well.
Mid-Vermont Christian is another D-IV team with something to say and Mount St. Joseph is the No. 5 team in the Division IV part of this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus girls basketball power rankings.
Then, just barely on the outside, are the Poultney Blue Devils, a team just might be muscling their way into our top five as they get healthy.
It is a matter of getting players back and healthy for both MSJ and Poultney.
MSJ got off to a 2-0 start in winning the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament but then got derailed by “close contact” and had the following week’s games postponed.
Proctor (Maggie McKearin), West Rutland (Peyton Guay) and Mid-Vermont (Hayley Goodwin) all have that player capable of dropping 30 points or so on an opponent on any night.
It appears that McKearin and Guay might have more help around them that Goodwin does. That bears watching.
When you consider the potential of Proctor, West Rutland, MSJ and Poultney to make a run to Barre (site of the Final Four), Rutland County fans figure to be in for a treat.
Rutland County fans have an embarrassment of riches because Rutland High in Division I and Fair Haven Union High in Division II also have the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Rutland might be as good of a 1-3 as you will ever find. There was a great barometer in Keefe Gym on Thursday night. We’ll see.
Fair Haven is young and when you are playing two freshmen as much as Kyle Wilson is playing two talented ninth-graders, there will be ups and downs.
What’s that old saying: Freshmen are no longer freshmen (basketball wise) in February and March.
The Slaters are just going to keep getting better.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with records through Wednesday’s games and last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 2-0 (1) The Redhawks might be pushed more this year than in the past but those competitive games will only steel them for the postseason.
2. Essex (3-0) (2) The Hornets beat a pretty good North Country team by 17.
3. St. Johnsbury. (3) The Hilltoppers held all three opponents under 40 points.
4. Windsor 3-0 (UR) Kabray Rockwood has another juggernaut on his hands. The Yellow Jackets have outscored their opponents 206-60 and that is a pretty good Thetford team they beat 63-35.
5. Mount Abraham 3-1 (UR) The Eagles were very impressive in their one-sided win over a strong Fair Haven team. They followed that up by holding Otter Valley to 11 points.
6. Proctor 2-1 (9) The Phantoms’ signature win was that 12-point decision over a very good West Rutland team. The Phantoms and Golden Horde meet again on Jan. 3 in Proctor’s little Almo Buggiani Gym. That date is circled on a lot of calendars.
7. Rutland 1-3 (UR) A 1-3 team this high? I wish I were able to construct these rankings after Rutland met St. Johnsbury on Thursday night but I suspect the Ravens will stand up to the Hilltoppers. This is a good team that pushed CVU in a way that few teams do and also endured a loss to Essex.
8. Mount Mansfield 3-0 (UR) The Cougars are just getting by, beating Rutland by three points and Colchester by one. A win’s a win.
9. Fair Haven 3-1 (8) The enigmatic Slaters beat Mount Abe by nine and lost to them by 21.
10. Lyndon 2-0 (UR) The Vikings’ 41-34 win over Northeast Kingdom rival North Country gets your attention.
On the bubble: Rice, Thetford, West Rutland, South Burlington, Enosburg, Spaulding and Hartford.
TOP FIVESDivision I — 1. CVU, 2. Essex, 3. St. Johnsbury, 4. Rutland, 5. Mount Mansfield.
Division II — 1. Mount Abraham, 2. Fair Haven, 3. Lyndon, 4. Springfield, 5. North Country.
Division III — 1. Windsor, 2. Peoples, 3. Thetford, 4. White River Valley, 5. Vergennes.
Division IV — 1. Proctor, 2. West Rutland, 3. Blue Mountain, 4. Mid-Vermont, 5. Mount St. Joseph
