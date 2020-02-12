Don’t put too much stock into divisions. If you’re good, you’re good whether your enrollment is 1,000 or 70.
When Leo Reynolds was coaching the Division I Mount Anthony girls basketball team, another D-I coach from up north asked him why he was scheduling Division IV Wilmington. I loved his answer: “Because they are just up the road and they are better than you are.”
And the Warriors were, too. One of Buddy Hayford’s Division IV state champion Wilmington teams might well have been the best team in the state one year across all divisions.
This week, for the first time this season, two Division IV teams are in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings at No. 9 and No. 10. You could probably make a case for the Golden Horde and Phantoms being ranked higher.
The Golden Horde boasts all kinds of talent with five outstanding starters, a couple of 6-footers in Elizabeth Bailey and Isabell Lanfear and some very good players ready to come off the bench.
This 2020 could be a very special year for the Wizard of Westside. Coach Carl Serrani will be going into the Vermont Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in March and he could see his Horde repeat as D-IV state champions that same month.
But what’s that voice coming out of the marble quarries in Proctor: “Not so fast, my friend.”
The Phantoms lost to the Horde twice this season, 53-33 and 50-40.
But numbers can lie — sometimes like Pinocchio. The second meeting in Westside’s Hincjey Gym was much closer than the score indicates, the Phantoms getting it down to a possession late in the game.
There are some other decent teams in Division IV but the Horde and Phantoms are clearly above the crowd and could beat some of the better teams across all the divisions.
The Phantoms starting lineup of Allie Almond, Maddie Flanders, Lyndsey Elms, Rachel Stuhlmueller and Maggie McKearin stacks up with nearly anyone’s.
The commodity they do not have that West Rutlnd does is size.
A third meeting in a title game at Barre Auditorium would be special and it’s difficult to see that not happening although the likes of Danville, Blue Mountain, Mid-Vermont Christian and Mount St. Joseph will be doing everything they can to alter that script.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings with last week’s rank in parentheses.
1. CVU 14-0 (1) The Redhawks had their closest encounter yet, beating Essex 63-46.
2. Essex 11-3 (2) The D-I Hornets’ loss to CVU ended a five-game winning streak.
3. Fair Haven 15-0 (3) We know all about the cliche “one game at a time” but the Division II Slaters can smell that unbeaten season.
4. Windsor 14-2 (4) The Yellow Jackets are really roughing people up now. Otter Valley gave them a competitive game in Brandon but Tuesday night the Jacks slammed the Otters 80-28. Olivia Rockwood’s supporting cast is getting better and better.
5. Rutland 9-5 (6) The Raiders played Fair Haven relatively tough on the road. The power rankings were constructed prior to the Raiders’ Wednesday night game with Burr and Burton Academy which is one of those telling contests.
6. Mount Mansfield 9-4 (5) The D-I Cougars had to work for a 45-39 win over Division II North Country.
7. Burr and Burton 10-5 (7) The D-II Bulldogs fashioned a double digit win over Division I Mount Anthony.
8. BFA-St. Albans 8-4 (8) The Comets can likely play with anyone in in the Division I playoffs except CVU.
9. West Rutland 15-0 (10) The Golden Horde have it all.
10. Proctor 13-2 (UR) The Phantoms have won the last four games by a combined score of 255-69. Coach Chris Hughes is concerned the lack of competition could be dulling his team’s edge. Maybe 11-4 Mid-Vermont Christian can provide more of a test on Saturday.
Our Top Fives:
Division II — 1. Fair Haven 15-0; 2. Burr and Burton 10-5; 3. Harwood 11-2; 4. Spaulding 8-6; 5. Enosburg 12-1.
Division III — 1. Windsor 14-2; 2. Lake Region 13-1; 3. Thetford 13-2; 4. Peoples 14-2; 5. Bellows Falls 10-5.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 15-0; 2. Proctor 13-2; 3. Danville 9-5; Blue Mountain 9-4; Mid-Vermont Christian 11-4.
