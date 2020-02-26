Local Sports

BOYS, GIRLS HOCKEY

Pairings released

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rutland at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m. Woodstock at Otter Valley, 7 p.m.

{span}Fair Haven at Mill River, 7 p.m.{/span}

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Burlington at Spaulding, 7 p.m. Williamstown at Lamoille, 7 p.m. Oxbow at Randolph, 7 p.m. BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7 p.m. Lake Region at Montpelier, 7 p.m. U-32 at Thetford, 7 p.m. Harwood at Lyndon, 7 p.m. Northfield at Stowe, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

See pairings

ALPINE SKIING

District at Pico, 9 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 3 Castleton at No. 2 Rhode Island College, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Castleton vs Cabrini, 1 p.m. in Auburndale, Fla.

