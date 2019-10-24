Vermont High School Tournaments

Vermont Football Tournaments

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 2: No. 5 Essex (5-3) at No. 4 Rutland (5-3) Game 3: No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (4-4) at No. 2 Middlebury (8-0)

Saturday, Oct. 26

Game 1: No. 8 Colchester (4-4) at No. 1 St. Johnsbury (8-0) Game 4: No. 6 Hartford (4-4) at No. 3 Burr and Burton (7-1)

DIVISION II

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 1: No. 8 North Country (1-7) at No. 1 Brattleboro (8-0) Game 2: No. 5 Mount Anthony (4-4) at No. 4 Fair Haven (4-4) Game 3: No. 7 Spaulding (2-6) at No. 2 U-32 (7-1) Game 4: No. 6 Lyndon (3-5) at No. 3 Bellows Falls (6-2)

DIVISION III

Friday, Oct. 25

Game 2: No. 5 Windsor (3-5) at No. 4 Springfield (5-3)

Saturday, Oct. 26

Game 1: No. 8 Woodstock (0-8) at No. 1 Poultney (7-1) Game 3: No. 7 Mill River (2-6) at No. 2 BFA-Fairfax (7-1) Game 4: No. 6 Oxbow (3-5) at No. 3 Otter Valley (5-3)

VERMONT PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m.

Game 6: No. 8 Burr and Burton (10-5) at No. 1 CVU (13-0-1) Game 7: No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 4 Brattleboro (12-3) Game 8: No. 7 Burlington (8-4-3) at No. 2 South Burlington (11-3) Game 9: No. 6 Mount Mansfield (9-5-1) at No. 3 Essex (10-3-1)

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m.

Game 9: No. 9 Woodstock (10-3-2) at No. 1 Stowe (14-0-1) Game 10: No. 12 Missisquoi (4-10-1) at No. 4 Milton (12-2-1)

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

Game 11: No. 10 Mount Abraham (9-4-2) at No. 2 Middlebury (12-3) Game 12: No. 11 Lyndon (7-7-1) at No. 3 Harwood (12-2-1)

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m.

Game 8: No. 8 BFA-Fairfax (8-7) at No. 1 Winooski (12-2) Game 9: No. 6 Peoples (7-7) at No. 3 Hazen (12-3) Game 10: No. 7 Mill River (6-9) at No. 2 Enosburg (11-3) Game 11: No. 5 Vergennes (7-7-1) at No. 4 Green Mountain (10-5)

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. unless indicated

Game 8: No. 8 Blue Mountain (7-6) at No. 1 Twin Valley (11-2-1) Game 9: No. 12 Craftsbury (5-9-1) at No. 4 Rivendell (12-3) Game 10: No. 7 West Rutland (9-4-2) at No. 2 Proctor (13-1-1), noon Game 11: No. 6 White River Valley (9-6) at No. 3 Arlington (11-3-1)

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

Game 6: No. 8 Mount Mansfield (8-7) at No. 1 CVU (14-0) Game 7: No. 5 Mount Anthony (10-5) at No. 4 Burlington (10-4-1) Game 8: No. 7 North Country (12-2-1) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (11-3) Game 9: No. 6 Essex (9-4-2) at No. 3 Colchester (10-4)

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m.

Game 8: No. 9 Rice (8-6-1) at No. 1 U-32 (12-2) Game 9: No. 13 Missisquoi (9-6) at No. 4 Montpelier (11-1-3) 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. unless indicated Game 10: No. 7 Harwood (8-5) at No. 2 Mount Abraham (12-3) Game 11: No. 6 Springfield (11-3-1) at No. 3 Fair Haven (11-2-2), 6 p.m.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m.

Game 9: No. 8 BFA-Fairfax (9-6) at Thetford (1, 11-2-1)

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

Game 10: No. 5 Enosburg (11-4) at No. 4 Peoples (10-4) Game 11: No. 7 Oxbow (10-4-1) at No. 2 Vergennes (9-4-1) Game 12: No. 6 Stowe (11-4) at Leland & Gray (3, 13-2)

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m.

Game 9: No. 9 Sharon (6-9) at No. 1 Proctor (14-1) Game 10: No. 5 Arlington (10-5) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (10-5) Game 11: No. 7 Twin Valley (5-8-1) at No. 2 West Rutland (13-2) Game 12: No. 11 Long Trail (6-9) at No. 3 Rivendell (9-6)

FIELD HOCKEY

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 8 Rutland (6-8-1) at No. 1 Rice (9-4-1) Game 5: No. 7 Essex (5-9) at No. 2 CVU (9-5)

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 25, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-5-3) at No. 1 Otter Valley (11-2)

DIVISION III

Friday, Oct. 25, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Montpelier (3-11-1) at No. 1 Windsor (11-2-1) Game 3: No. 6 North Country (3-8-3) at No. 3 Lyndon (8-4-2)

Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Harwood (6-61) at No,. 4 Missisquoi (7-3-4) Game 5: No. 7 Springfield (3-11) at No. 2 Stowe (11-3)
