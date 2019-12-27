Local Sports
SATURDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rutland at U-32, 2:30 p.m. MSJ at Montpelier, 2:30 p.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL
Otter Valley at West Rutland, 2:30 p.m. Fair Haven at Brattleboro, 2:30 p.m. St. Johnsbury at Rutland, 2:30 p.m. Montpelier at Danville, 2:30 p.m. Twinfield at Stowe, 11 a.m. Northfield at Randolph, 3:30 p.m. BFA-Fairfax at Williamstown, 2:30 p.m. Lamoille Holiday Tourney, noon/3 p.m. BOYS HOCKEY
South Burlington at Rutland, 4 p.m. Missisquoi at U-32, 4:15 p.m. Harwood at Northfield, 3 p.m. GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland vs. CVU at Middlebury, 1 p.m. (Brush Tournament) Spaulding at Middlebury, 5 p.m. U-32 at Brattleboro, 4:45 p.m. Hartford at Harwood, 3 p.m. GYMNASTICS
Milton at Montpelier, 3 p.m. Harwood at Essex, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY’S GAMES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton vs. Alma, 8:30 p.m. at Naples (Fla.) Shootout
MONDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Otter Valley at Middlebury, 7 p.m. Rutland at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. Mount Abraham at Mill River, 7 p.m. Fair Haven at Burr and Burton, 7 p.m. Blue Mountain at Black River, 7 p.m. MSJ at Windsor, 7 p.m. West Rutland at Green Mountain, 7 p.m. Rice at Spaulding, 7 p.m. Montpelier at Hazen, 7 p.m. Vergennes at Harwood, 7 p.m. Twinfield at Williamstown, 7 p.m. GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rutland at Woodstock, 7 p.m. White River Valley at Poultney, 7 p.m. Spaulding at St. Johnsbury, 6:30 p.m. Essex at U-32, 7 p.m. Black River at Twinfield, 6 p.m. Northfield at Winooski, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLCastleton vs. Vassar, 4 p.m. at Naples (Fla.) Shootout
