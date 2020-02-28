Local Sports

Saturday’s Games

WRESTLING

States at MAU

BOYS BASKETBALL

See pairings

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Randolph at Harwood, 12:30 p.m.

BOYS, GIRLS HOCKEY

See pairings

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Castleton in NCAA Division III Northeast Regionals, 9 a.m.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Southern Maine at Norwich, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Plymouth State at Norwich, 3 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Curry at Norwich, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Castleton vs Columbia International, 11:30 a.m./1 p.m. in N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

TRACK & FIELD

Castleton in N.E. championships

Monday’s Games

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pairings released

ALPINE SKIING

State Giant Slalom at Killington, 9 a.m.

