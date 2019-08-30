Local Sports
SATURDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
(1 p.m. unless indicated)
BFA-St. Albans at Mount Mansfield Rutland at CVU Essex at St. Johnsbury Oxbow at Mount Abraham Windsor at BFA-Fairfax Poultney at Otter Valley
BOYS SOCCER
MSJ at Proctor, 3:30 p.m. Windsor at Mill River, 11 a.m. Green Mountain at Woodstock, 11 a.m. Fair Haven vs. Otter Valley at T&T Fields, 1 p.m. Hartford at Rutland, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
MSJ at Proctor, 11 a.m. Fair Haven at Mount Anthony, 11 a.m. Rutland at Colchester, 11 a.m. Harwood at GMVS, 11 a.m. Peoples at Twinfield, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Brattleboro at Fair Haven, ppd.
CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Wheaton at Norwich, 7 p.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
Bishop’s at Norwich, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Colby Sawyer Invitational
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Vermont Volleyball Classic at NVU-Johnson
SUNDAY’S GAMES
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Norwich at Castleton, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton at Morrisville, 3 p.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.