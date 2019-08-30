Local Sports

SATURDAY’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

(1 p.m. unless indicated)

BFA-St. Albans at Mount Mansfield Rutland at CVU Essex at St. Johnsbury Oxbow at Mount Abraham Windsor at BFA-Fairfax Poultney at Otter Valley

BOYS SOCCER

MSJ at Proctor, 3:30 p.m. Windsor at Mill River, 11 a.m. Green Mountain at Woodstock, 11 a.m. Fair Haven vs. Otter Valley at T&T Fields, 1 p.m. Hartford at Rutland, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

MSJ at Proctor, 11 a.m. Fair Haven at Mount Anthony, 11 a.m. Rutland at Colchester, 11 a.m. Harwood at GMVS, 11 a.m. Peoples at Twinfield, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Brattleboro at Fair Haven, ppd.

CROSS COUNTRY

Essex Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Wheaton at Norwich, 7 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY

Bishop’s at Norwich, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Colby Sawyer Invitational

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Vermont Volleyball Classic at NVU-Johnson

SUNDAY’S GAMES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Norwich at Castleton, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Castleton at Morrisville, 3 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

No events scheduled Happy Labor Day!
