BASEBALL
Division I
Playdowns Rice 3, Middlebury 2 (8 innings) South Burlington 3, Burlington 2 Colchester 6, Spaulding 0 Brattleboro 9, Rutland 1 St. Johnsbury 4, Essex 3 Mount Mansfield 9, Lyndon 2 BFA-St. Albans 6, Burr and Burton 5 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. Game 8: No. 8 Brattleboro (11-6) at No. 1 CVU (15-1) Game 9: No. 12 St. Johnsbury (8-9) at {span} No. 4 Rice (13-4) {/span} Game 10: No. 6 Colchester (11-5) at No. 3 South Burlington (12-4) Saturday, June 1, 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: No. 15 BFA-St. Albans (5-10) at No. 10 Mount Mansfield (9-8)
Division II
Playdowns Enosburg 6, Woodstock 0 Lamoille 8, Lake Region 3 Missisquoi 5, Montpelier 4 Harwood 6, Milton 5 Otter Valley 15, Mill River 5 Bellows Falls 4, Hartford 2 Fair Haven 7, Springfield 0 Mount Abraham 5, U-32 1 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. Game 9: No. 8 Bellows Falls (8-9) at No. 1 Otter Valley (16-1) Game 10: No. 5 Lamoille (8-6) at No. 4 Harwood (9-3) Game 11: No. 7 Missisquoi (9-8) at No. 2 Enosburg (12-2) Game 12: No. 11 Mount Abraham (7-10) at No. 3 Fair Haven (11-5)
Division III
Playdowns
Thetford 7, Northfield 2 Hazen 8, Williamstown 4 Windsor 1, Leland & Gray 0 Peoples 8, Randolph 6 Vergennes 10, Richford 0 Oxbow 2, BFA-Fairfax 1 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 8 Windsor (7-10) at No. 1 White River Valley (15-0) Game 8: No. 12 Hazen (4-10) at No. 4 Thetford (10-4) Game 9: No. 7 Peoples (10-6) at No. 2 Green Mountain (13-2) Saturday, June 1, 4:30 p.m.
Game 10: No. 6 Oxbow (10-6) at No. 3 Vergennes (12-5)
Division IV
Playdowns
Sharon 5, MSJ 3 Poultney 20, Twinfield 4 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 8 Sharon (3-7) at No. 1 Black River (10-4) Game 4: No. 5 Blue Mountain (7-6) at No. 4 Proctor (6-6) Game 5: No. 7 Poultney (6-10) at No. 2 Danville (6-5) Game 6: No. 6 Arlington (6-8) at No. 3 Rivendell (8-6)
SOFTBALL
Division I
Playdowns
Brattleboro 2, St. Johnsbury 1 BFA-St. Albans 17, Midddlebury 0 (5 innings) Rutland 7, Burlington 5 Lyndon 17, Spaulding 3 Mount Anthony 17, Mount Mansfield 1 Missisquoi 15, North Country 0 CVU 7, Colchester 3 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. Game 8: No. 8 Brattleboro (12-5) at No. 1 Essex (14-1) Game 9: No. 5 Mount Anthony (13-4) at No. 4 BFA-St. Albans (13-3) Game 10: No. 10 Rutland (9-5) at No. 2 Missisquoi (16-1) Game 11: No. 6 CVU (12-5) at No. 3 Lyndon (16-0)
Division II
Playdowns
Bellows Falls forfeits to Mount Abraham Enosburg 13, Milton 3 Rice 15, Lamoille 0 U-32 8, Hartford 7 Otter Valley 17, Vergennes 16 Springfield 15, Lake Region 1 Randolph 9, Mill River 8 Fair Haven 16, Woodstock 1 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. Game 9: No. 9 Randolph (8-9) at No. 1 Mount Abraham (13-4) Game 10: No. 6 Fair Haven (10-6) No. 4 Springfield (12-5) Game 11: No. 10 Rice (5-12) at No. 2 Otter Valley (13-4) Game 12: No. 6 U-32 (8-6) at No. 3 Enosburg (11-3)
Division III
Playdowns
Peoples 18, Williamstown 3 Leland & Gray 20, Rivendell 4 Windsor 14, Thetford 5 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. Game 4: No. 8 Peoples (8-9) at No. 1 BFA-Fairfax (14-2 Game 5: No. 5 Richford (8-5) at No. 4 Green Mountain (13-3) Game 6: No. 7 Leland & Gray (9-8) at No. 2 Oxbow (14-1) Saturday, June 1, noon
Game 7: No. 6 Windsor (7-9) at No. 3 White River Valley (13-2)
Division IV
Playdowns
Wednesday, May 29, 4:30 p.m. Twin Valley defeats Arlington Quarterfinals Thursday, May 30, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Twinfield (2-13) at No. 2 West Rutland (15-1) Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 8 Twin Valley (2-15) at No. 1 Danville (10-1) Game 3: No. 5 Poultney (8-8) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (7-7) Game 5: No. 6 Black River (6-8) at No. 3 Proctor (12-3)
LACROSSE
Girls Division I Playdowns
Middlebury 12, Mount Anthony 6 BFA-St. Albans 13, Mount Mansfield 12 CVU 13, Essex 8 Brattleboro 22, Burlington 2 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. Game 5: No. 9 CVU (7-8) at No. 1 South Burlington (16-0) Game 6: No. 5 Brattleboro (12-5) at No. 4 Rutland (11-4) Game 7: No. 6 BFA-St. Albans (10-5) at No. 3 Rice (11-4) Saturday, June 1, TBA
Game 8: No. 7 Middlebury (9-8) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (12-3) Division II Playdowns St. Johnsbury 18, Colchester 2 Woodstock 14, Spaulding 4 Stowe 10, Harwood 5 Lamoille 16, Milton 2 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. Game 5: No. 9 Woodstock (3-12) at No. 1 Vergennes (14-0) Game 6: No. 5 Lamoille (8-5) at No. 4 Hartford (10-5) Game 7: No. 6 St. Johnsbury (6-7) at No. 3 Green Mt. Valley (9-2) Saturday, June 1, 4:30 p.m.
Winner Game 8: No. 7 Stowe (7-7) at No. 2 U-32 (10-3) BOYS Division I Playdowns
Rutland 11, Burlington 8 Burr and Burton 19, Colchester 6 South Burlington defeats Mt. Anthony Woodstock 18, Brattleboro 1 Essex 14, Middlebury 6 Mt. Mansfield 18, Rice 6 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31, 4 p.m. Game 7: No. 8 Rutland (8-8) at No. 1 CVU (14-1) Game 8: No. 5 Woodstock (12-4) at No. 4 Essex (11-4) Game 9: No. 7 South Burlington (9-6) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (12-2) Saturday, June 1, 4 p.m.
Game 10: No. 6 Mt. Mansfield (12-5) at No. 3 Burr and Burton (14-3) Division II Playdowns Lamoille forfeits to Stowe Otter Valley 12, U-32 5 Stratton 14, Montpelier 4 Mt. Abraham 11, Milton 2 Green Mt. Valley 13, St. Johnsbury 7 Quarterfinals Friday, May 31 Game 6: No. 7 Stratton Mountain (4-7) at No. 2 Hartford (11-4), 7 p.m. Game 7: No. 6 Green Mt. Valley (6-5) at No. 3 Harwood (10-3), 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 4 p.m.
Game 8: No. 9 Mt. Abraham (5-8) at No. 1 Spaulding (12-1) Game 9: No. 5 Otter Valley (8-5) at No. 4 Stowe (10-4)
BOYS TENNIS
Playdowns
Middlebury 6, North Country 1 Mount Anthony 4, Brattleboro 1 Burlington 6, Montpelier 1 Stowe defeats Colchester St. Johnsbury 6, Woodstock 1 South Burlington 7, CVU 0 U-32 5, Mount Mansfield 2 Essex 4, Rutland 3 Quarterfinals Thursday, May 30, 3 p.m. Game 9: No. 9 St. Johnsbury (10-4) at No. 1 Stowe (10-0) Game 10: No. 5 Middlebury (12-2) at No. 4 South Burlington (10-2) Game 11: No. 10 Essex (8-5) at No. 2 U-32 (12-1) Game 12: No. 6 Burlington (11-3) at No. 3 Mount Anthony (12-2)
GIRLS TENNIS
Division I
Playdowns
BFA-St. Albans 7, Brattleboro 0 Essex 6, Spaulding 1 St. Johnsbury 4, North Country 3 Burlington 5, Colchester 2 Rice forfeits to South Burlington Stowe 7, Mount Mansfield 0 Mount Anthony 5, Rutland 2 Quarterfinals Thursday, May 30, 3 p.m. Game 8: No. 8 Essex (7-6) at No. 1 CVU (11-1) Friday, May 31, 3 p.m.
Game 9: No. 5 BFA-St. Albans (8-2) at No. 4 Burlington (109-4) Game 10: No. 10 St. Johnsbury (7-7) at No. 2 South Burlington (11-3) Game 11: No. 6 Mount Anthony (9-5) at No. 3 Stowe (8-2)
Division II
