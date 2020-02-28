Local Sports
Saturday’s Games
WRESTLING
States at MAU
BOYS BASKETBALL
See pairings
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Randolph at Harwood, 12:30 p.m.
BOYS, GIRLS HOCKEY
See pairings
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Castleton in NCAA Division III Northeast Regionals, 9 a.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Southern Maine at Norwich, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Plymouth State at Norwich, 3 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Curry at Norwich, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Castleton vs Columbia International, 11:30 a.m./1 p.m. in N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.
TRACK & FIELD
Castleton in N.E. championships
Monday’s Games
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pairings released
ALPINE SKIING
State Giant Slalom at Killington, 9 a.m.
