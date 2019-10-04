Local Sports

SATURDAY’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

(1 p.m. unless indicated)

Windsor at Oxbow Rice at Mount Mansfield Otter Valley at Mill River, 3 p.m. Middlebury at CVU, 3 p.m. Mount Anthony at Mount Abraham, 3:30 p.m. Brattleboro at Spaulding, 6 p.m. Lyndon vs. U-32 at Norwich, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Proctor at MSJ, 4 p.m. Milton at Spaulding, 3 p.m. U-32 at Northfield-Williamstown, 3 p.m. Montpelier at GMVS, 2:30 p.m. Mid-Vermont at Twinfield, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

MSJ forfeits to Proctor Granville, N.Y., at Poultney, 4 p.m. Northfield-Williamstown at U-32, 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

U-32 at Lyndon, 2:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Thetford Woods Trail Run, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Norwich at Springfield, noon

MEN’S SOCCER

Rhode Island College at Castleton, 2 p.m. Norwich at St. Joseph (Conn.), 2:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Castleton at Rhode Island College, 1 p.m. Albertus Magnus at Norwich, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Castleton at Eastern Connecticut State, noon

MEN’S RUGBY

Norwich at NEC, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Norwich at Bowdoin, 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

BOYS SOCCER

Mill River at Fair Haven, 4 p.m. Rutland at Brattleboro, 6 p.m. U-32 at Peoples, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mill River at Fair Haven, 6 p.m. MSJ at Otter Valley, 4 p.m. Mount Abraham at Rutland, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Woodstock at Springfield, 4 p.m. U-32 at St. Johnsbury, 3:45 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.