Local Sports
SATURDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
(1 p.m. unless indicated)
Windsor at Oxbow Rice at Mount Mansfield Otter Valley at Mill River, 3 p.m. Middlebury at CVU, 3 p.m. Mount Anthony at Mount Abraham, 3:30 p.m. Brattleboro at Spaulding, 6 p.m. Lyndon vs. U-32 at Norwich, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor at MSJ, 4 p.m. Milton at Spaulding, 3 p.m. U-32 at Northfield-Williamstown, 3 p.m. Montpelier at GMVS, 2:30 p.m. Mid-Vermont at Twinfield, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
MSJ forfeits to Proctor Granville, N.Y., at Poultney, 4 p.m. Northfield-Williamstown at U-32, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 at Lyndon, 2:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Thetford Woods Trail Run, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Norwich at Springfield, noon
MEN’S SOCCER
Rhode Island College at Castleton, 2 p.m. Norwich at St. Joseph (Conn.), 2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Castleton at Rhode Island College, 1 p.m. Albertus Magnus at Norwich, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton at Eastern Connecticut State, noon
MEN’S RUGBY
Norwich at NEC, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S RUGBY
Norwich at Bowdoin, 11:30 a.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
BOYS SOCCER
Mill River at Fair Haven, 4 p.m. Rutland at Brattleboro, 6 p.m. U-32 at Peoples, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mill River at Fair Haven, 6 p.m. MSJ at Otter Valley, 4 p.m. Mount Abraham at Rutland, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
