PROCTOR — Proctor led nearly the entire game on Saturday but the state champions executed better down the stretch. Danville left the Almo Buggiani Gym with a 56-53 victory in Saturday's battle of Division IV boys basketball heavyweights.
The winning hoop came on a drive by Logan Young that put the Indians in front 54-53.
But the biggest bucket of the game might have been the 3-point field goal by Ethan Melen that drew Danville even at 52-52 with 2:57 remaining after they had been battling uphill all afternoon.
"That was huge," Danville coach Jason Brigham said of Melen's long-distance shot.
"Playing in Barre (the semifinals and finals last year at Barre Auditorium) helps with that kind of situation," Melen said.
"This will keep our confidence up after losing to Twinfield."
The Indians (6-1) fell 50-46 to Twinfield without leading scorer Ian Steele who was out ill for that game.
Steele also did not play in the first quarter of this game for what Brigham called "my decision."
The Phantoms won that opening stanza 18-12. Logan Starling keyed the strong period for the Phantoms by nailing two 3-pointers and Joe Valerio ignited the surge by converting the first of his game-high six steals into a layup.
Steele, who amassed 1,049 points by the end of his junior year, played the rest of the game but with him on the floor, the Phantoms only widened their lead and took a 32-24 advantage into halftime.
The Phantoms looked to be ready to put a stranglehold on this one, fashioning a 14-point lead (38-24) but Dillon Brigham powered inside and completed a three-point play to stop Proctor's run.
Then, the Indians made one of their own. Melen nailed a 3-pointer that made it a two-possession game at 40-34 but the Phantoms righted the ship and took a 44-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
After Brigham scored on a putback, Proctor's lead was pared to 46-43 but Brennon Crossmon answered with a trey to give the Phantoms some breathing room.
McKearin nailed a 3 to balloon Proctor's lead to 52-47 with 2:57 remaining but the rest of the game belonged to the Indians.
"They were tougher than we were in the fourth quarter," said Proctor coach Jake Eaton.
"Not to discredit Danville, but we should have won that game. Two times when we were milking the clock we turned the ball over. And we missed easy shots and foul shots.
"But credit Danville, they were tougher."
The loss dropped the Phantoms to 4-2.
Free throw shooting in the final minute was a difference. The Phantoms were misfiring from the line and Young made both of his.
The Phantoms did have a last-ditch shot to tie it but Crossmon's 3-point attempt caught the rim twice before falling away.
"They are solid," coach Brigham said of the Phantoms. "But we knew that."
"We just have to take care of the ball. We had 24 turnovers."
It is a burgeoning intersectional rivalry with the Indians and Phantoms meeting the last three seasons.
"I love this relationship," coach Brigham said. "I think we are booked for the next two years. Next year, they come to us."
Steele led the Indians with 14 points. Melen added 13 with three 3-pointers. Brigham, who also help key the offense with some outstanding interior passing and rebounding, added nine points and Aaron Goodwin tossed in six points.
"Dillon is starting to figure out how he can contribute for us," coach Brigham said of his sophomore son.
Starling and McKearin led the Phantoms with 15 points apiece, Crossmon followed with 13 and Parker had six. Valerio had just four points but an impressive stat line nonetheless with six assists, four rebounds and six steals.
The Phantoms got a lift from freshman Bryson Bourne off the bench with three blocked shots in the first half.
The Indians overcame a technical foul with 1:20 remaining and score knotted at 52-52. The officials had warned the players about talking to the players on the other team and when the warning was not heeded, Crossmon had an opportunity at the stripe.
He made one of the shots to give the Phantoms the lead but it proved to be their last one of the game.
The Indians will try to hike their record to 7-1 on Wednesday with a road game against Richford.
