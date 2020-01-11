Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.