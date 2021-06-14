CASTLETON — It is always rewarding when what you work at on the practice field translates to success in the game. When it translates to a state softball championship as it did for Danville in Sunday’ 9-2 victory over Proctor, it’s downright intoxicating.
Danville coach Paul Remick spent the practices leading up to the game lobbing the slowest pitches possible to his batters, teaching them patience.
Sunday, they were ready for Proctor pitcher Hope Kelley’s tantalizing slow serves.
Kelley was solid in pitching the Phantoms to their two playoff victories but Danville had all the runs they would need after the first inning when it scored three times.
Danville banged out 13 hits, three coming in that first inning. Carlie Beliveau led off the frame with a double, Paige Hale knocked her in with a double and Colleen Flinn had an RBI single. Zoe Crocker got the other run home with a sacrifice fly.
Danville catcher Ava Marshia said her team was ready for the slow stuff.
“Coach pitched to us in practice exactly like she (Kelley) does,” Marshia said.
Marchia’s own pitcher Cassidy Kittredge was steady throughout, allowing the Phantoms only four base hits.
Kittredge, an eighth grader, throws with some velocity.
Yet, the Phantoms put the ball in play, only striking out twice.
“She has improved throughout the year,” Marshia said of Kittredge. “She added a new change-up although we didn’t use it a lot today.
“She throws whatever I call and she hits her spots really well.”
Danville put this one away with a big inning, scoring six in the fourth. They collected seven hits in that inning and sent 10 hitters to the plate.
Crocker and Marshia ignited the inning. Crocker led off with a single and Marshia drover her home with a double. Liza Morse made it three straight hits. Kittredge picked up an RBI with her ground out. Hale had an RBI hit and Flinn kept the merry-go-round going with a bloop single. Riley Cadieux’s sacrifice fly added another.
When the inning was finally over, the Phantoms had a big mountain to climb with a 9-1 deficit.
The Phantoms plated their first run in the fourth when Rhi Lubaszewski singled and Isabel Greb drove her home.
Their only other run came in the fifth when Cadence Goodwin doubled home Laci French.
Proctor’s Maggie McKearin was tested frequently in left field with the Danville hitters pulling the slow pitches. She had a stellar game with seven putouts, a couple of them difficult catches.
“She is phenomenal out there,” Proctor coach Abby Bennett said.
Bennett felt it was not her team’s typical game with the bats.
“They were playing us shallow and we did not hit the ball the way we usually do,” she said.
“You have to give Danville credit. They are a very good team.
“We had to play an excellent game and we played a good game.”
“We needed to hit better. We are a hard hitting team,” Proctor catcher Sydney Wood said.
She felt that Kittredge was very similar to Poultney pitcher Kylie Davis, the pitcher the Phantoms saw in the semifinals when they scored 22 runs.
“She was pretty much same as the Poultney pitcher except she (Kittredge) had a better change-up.” Wood said.
The softball championship dream ended for Wood and her senior classmates Kelley, Janaya Richardson and Sawyer Perkins.
But Danville seniors Carlie Beliveau and Paige Hale realized the title dream in their final game.
Wood does mot want the dream to end. She hopes to keep chasing those dreams at Norwich University.
“I want to play softball at Norwich. I love softball. I don’t want to stop playing,” Wood said.
Hale led Danville with three hits and two RBIs. Beliveau, Finn and Morse added two hits each.
The game was a stark contrast to Proctor marathon semifinal victory. This one took just 1 hour, 18 minutes to complete.
It was Danville’s sixth state title in softball.
