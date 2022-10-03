The foliage is starting to pop so let's take a little tour:
BRANDON — There is a buzz around Otter Valley girls soccer that has been missing for a long, long time.
After winning a single game all season in 2021, the Otters have won four straight.
That mark might well come to an end on Wednesday against the unbeaten Fair Haven juggernaut, but four-game winning streaks has been unheard of in girls soccer in Otterville.
How about OV graduates getting involved in new sports that were not available at their high school.
Siblings Hayden and Livia Bernhardt are in new territory at Bates College — Livia is a junior on the rowing team and Hayden a freshman on the rugby squad.
PITTSFORD — Taranovich Field will be one festive scene when West Rutland and Proctor meet in a Homecoming soccer doubleheader on Saturday.
The girls square off at 1 p.m. and the boys at 3 p.m.
Both games figure to be just as competitive as they were at Westside's Homecoming and a large crowd will be on hand.
MANCHESTER — Do you think there might be a little electricity in the hallways at Burr and Burton Academy this week?
The unbeaten football Bulldogs are making the trip to Hinesburg to face undefeated CVU in what is the Division I game of the season. At least to date.
BBA graduate Hannah Pinkus has a couple of goals in her new uniform. Playing for the Providence women's soccer team, Pinkus and the Friars opened the season by beating her old team Colgate 1-0 back on Aug. 18.
Hannah's sister Grace has a goal and two assists for the University of Massachusetts.
SPRINGFIELD — The next two weeks are a bear for Springfield High football with Windsor and Bellows Falls as the opponent.
Still, the fact that coach Todd Aiken's Cosmos have strung two straight convincing victories together represents a milepost on the building of this program.
WESTMINSTER — It is another great autumn at Bellows Falls Union High School.
The Terriers are looking like a team that can again make a serious run at state championships on the field hockey and football fields.
BFUHS graduate Maya Waryas is off to a flying start with the St. Joseph's of Maine field hockey team. She has eight goals and two assists which puts her second on the team in points. She has also reeled in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week honor.
RUTLAND TOWN — When Castleton University ice hockey fans arrive for the season openers on Oct. 29, they will find a spiffed up Spartan Arena.
The Spartans' home has been given a little extra pop for the season which begins on that day when the Spartans host Rivier at 3 p.m. in the women's game and always tough Plattsburgh State in a men's contest at 7 p.m.
TOWNSHEND — That bowl down behind Leland & Gray that includes the soccer field is a great place to watch a game and the excitement goes up when it is the girls soccer team on the field this season.
The Rebels took a 9-0 record into Monday's game against Stratton Mountain.
The signature win is a 2-1 decision over defending state champion Proctor but the Rebels' schedule has been on the weak side since.
Will that catch up with them?
CASTLETON — When is the last time that all three Vermont college football teams won?
Castleton did its part by blanking Dean 39-0.
Also generating excitement on campus is a field hockey team that is 4-0 in the Little East Conference.
In their 10 games, the Spartans have scored 40 goals, more than any other team in the LEC.
WILMINGTON — Paul Politano, head golf pro at the Ralph Myhre Goof course in Middlebury, hails from Wilmington originally.
He also has a family that has excelled in golf and other sports.
His hometown is justifiably proud of him and the local newspaper the Deerfield Valley News is working on a story on Politano.
WHITINGHAM — I know that Brigham Young was born in this little Vermont town but I will still be pulling for Notre Dame over Brigham Young University on Saturday night.
