Rutland quarterback Trey Davine is a player that can be hard to contain. If you take away his receiving targets, he’ll beat you with his legs, but if you give him a sliver of time to work with, he’ll fit balls into openings few other signal callers can.
Davine threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in the Ravens’ 28-14 win against St. Johnsbury Friday night at Alumni Field.
The senior quarterback has the ability to make on-lookers’ jaws drop with some of the plays he can make and no play did that more than the throw he made to finish Rutland’s opening drive of the second half.
The Hilltoppers had just pounded out a long drive going 60 yards by air and ground to score a game-tying touchdown making it 14-14. Junior quarterback Quinn Murphy finished that drive with a 1-yard keeper.
The drive took nearly five minutes off the game clock and it was up to Rutland to respond.
Just like they have throughout the first half of the season, the Ravens did just that. Taking over on its own 30, Rutland eventually worked its way to the St. Johnsbury 29.
Then the Davine magic came.
After an incomplete pass on the first play from the 29, Davine went to the air again. He scrambled out to his right and spotted his favorite receiver Slade Postemski trailing down the right side. Davine dropped a beautiful ball to the right side of the end zone and Postemski caught it for the go-ahead touchdown with 4:06 in the third.
“These guys made a decision that they were going to get it done,” said Rutland coach Mike Norman. “All the credit goes to the kids.”
The Ravens scored once more before the end of the game when Davine had a 1-yard rush to cap off an 11-play drive in the fourth.
St. Johnsbury looked to score first, but it wouldn’t come to fruition. The Hilltoppers moved the ball into the Rutland red zone on the strength of a 63-yard pass from Murphy to Alejandro Orozco down the left side.
Rutland’s defense responded and only allowed St. Johnsbury to gain two more yards, forcing a pair of incomplete passes to make the Hilltoppers settle for a field goal attempt, which was missed.
The Ravens scored the game’s first touchdown with 2:40 left in the first when Ben Parker scored on a 2-yard rush.
St. Johnsbury looked to even the score in the second, getting the ball into the Rutland red zone again, but Murphy threw a floating ball in the end zone that was picked off by the Ravens’ Eli Pockette. That was the first of two interceptions for the Rutland defense, with Jonah Bassett picking one near the right sideline late in the fourth.
Big plays like those have become commonplace for the Raven defense.
“Coach Bo McDougall, Cody Bradish, Jon Wallett and those guys, they put the kids in position to be successful. I couldn’t be any more happy for them,” Norman said.
The Hilltoppers got their first points with 1:26 left in the second quarter, scoring on a 5-yard keeper by Murphy, but Rutland responded with a 26-yard TD pass from Davine to Jonah Bassett.
Davine finished the day with 204 yards passing. Postemski led the Ravens with four catches for 94 yards. Jack Coughlin had 57 yards on the ground.
Murphy threw for 241 yards with Orozco catching 10 balls for 129 yards.
St. Johnsbury (2-2) hosts Essex next Saturday. Rutland (4-0) is at Middlebury on Friday. The Tigers knocked off previously undefeated Hartford 15-7 Friday night.
