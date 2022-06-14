Sumner

Ripton’s Chris Sumner celebrates a Summit Up Construction Mini Stock division win at Devil’s Bowl Speedway last May.

 Photo by Barry Snelling

WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosted twin 20-lap races for the Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds at their weekly event over the weekend.

Jimmy Davis made his return to victory lane winning the first event, while Don Mattison earned the second twin win. Hunter Nutter (Limited Sportsman), Steve Miller (Rookie Sportsman), Lane Saville (500cc Mini Sprint), Chris Sumner (Mini Stock), and Chris Murray (Super Stock) also earned victories on Saturday.

It’s safe to say Jimmy Davis hasn’t had his best season, but all it takes is a boost of confidence to turn things around. In the first Sunoco Sportsman Modified twin 20 feature event, he’d take advantage of an upfront starting spot to earn his first win of the season that surely meant a lot to the entire East Coast Rubbish Removal team. David Bosclair, Brent Warren, Austin Comes and Marty Kelly III rounded out the top five in a caution free event.

Don Mattison likes confidence boosting wins as well. He too would smile upon the starting lineup and keep on smiling all the way to victory lane in the second Sunoco Sportsman Modified twin 20. It was the first win of the season for the Poczobut Logging No. 10 driver. Vince Quenneville, Jimmy Ryan, Justin Stone and Johnny Bruno made up the rest of the top five.

Brent Warren, David Bosclair and Don Mattison were heat race winners. Justin Stone and Justin Comes earned the Donnie ‘Green Boy’ Parker hard charger awards this week worth a $50 bill courtesy of Ed ‘Elmo’ Allen and Elmo’s Pit Stop. Adam Piper was awarded the $100 Elmo’s Bonus Bucks during the pit meeting which is randomly drawn among all starters in the main event the week before.

Hunter Nutter earned his first victory of the season after winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman 25-lap feature. Evan Roberts continues to impress driving from 16th to 2nd by races end. Jason Quenneville Randy Ryan, and Justin Lilly rounded out the top five finishers.

Justin Lilly, Jason Quenneville and Gary English earned heat race victories.

Steve Miller joined Daryl Gebo as the only two drivers to earn multiple 20-lap Rookie Sportsman feature wins this season. Miller rolled from his eighth starting spot to the win. Rounding out the top five were Kamden Duffy, Adam LaFountain, Daryl Gebo and Boomer Patterson.

Kamden Duffy and Steve Miller were heat race winners.

Lane Saville picked up his second Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint feature win of the season. He started sixth and rolled to the popular win followed by Kevin Smith, Ray Hanson, Logan Dennis and Vern Woodard who completed the top five finishers.

Raelin Dunham and Kevin Smith were heat race winners.

Chris Sumner rolled to his third 15-lap Mini Stock feature win Saturday night. Impressive victory after coming from the 21st starting spot. Rounding out the top five were Tom Severance, Chris Conroy, Clemmy Bell and Craig Kirby.

Tom Severance, Clemmy Bell and Tyler Bell were heat race winners. Alton McCoy won the B-Main.

Chris Murray picked up his second 15-lap Super Stock win of the season at the bowl, with Josh Bussino, Andrew Fitzgerald, Jimmy McKiernan and Mike Bussino rounding out the top five.

Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is a Sunday event where as for the first time ever the Short Track Super Series visits Vermont for the $10,000 to win Slate Valley 50.

Also on the racing card are Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds, Limited Sportsman and Mini Stocks. Pit gates open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 3 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

SUNOCO SPORTSMAN MODIFIED TWIN 20 FEATURE #1 RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) JIMMY DAVIS, 2) David Bosclair, 3) Brent Warren, 4) Austin Comes, 5) Marty Kelly III, 6) Anthony Warren, 7) Don Mattison, 8) Justin Stone, 9) Josh Masterson, 10) Tim LaDuc, 11) Walter Hammond Jr., 12) Justin Comes, 13) Brian Whittemore, 14) Tanner Siemons, 15) Dylan Madsen, 16) Vince Quenneville, 17) Todd Stone, 18) Adam Piper, 19) Jimmy Ryan, 20) Elmo Reckner, 21) Billy Lussier, 22) Troy Audet, 23) Shawn McPhee, 24) Walt Hammond, 25) Johnny Bruno, 26) James Hanson. SUNOCO SPORTSMAN MODIFIED TWIN 20 FEATURE #1 RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) DON MATTISON, 2) Vince Quenneville, 3) Jimmy Ryan, 4) Justin Stone, 5) Johnny Bruno, 6) Justin Comes, 7) Billy Lussier, 8) Tanner Siemons, 9) Todd Stone, 10) James Hanson, 11) Elmo Reckner, 12) Marty Kelly III, 13) Tim LaDuc, 14) Justin Comes, 15) Walter Hammond Jr., 16) Dylan Madsen, 17) Josh Masterson, 18) Brent Warren, 19) Troy Audet, 20) Shawn McPhee, 21) Anthony Warren, 22) Walt Hammond, 23) Brian Whittemore, 24) David Bosclair, 25) Adam Piper, 26) Jimmy Davis. O’REILEY AUTO PARTS LIMITED SPORTSMAN FEATURE RESULTS (25 Laps) – 1) HUNTER NUTTER, 2) Evan Roberts, 3) Jason Quenneville, 4) Randy Ryan, 5) Justin Lilly, 6) Cody O’Brien, 7) Bob Kilburn, 8) John Gosselin, 9) Gary English, 10) AJ Munger, 11) Josh LeClaire, 12) Freddie Little, 13) Katrina Bean, 14) Josh Nelson, 15) William Duprey, 16) #47, 17) Wade Acker, 18) Scott Fitzgerald, 19) Alex Layn, 20) Tim Aldrighetti, 21) Bubba McPhee, 22) Anthony Ryan, 23) Mike McGinn. ROOKIE SPORTSMAN FEATURE RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) STEVE MILLER, 2) Kamden Duffy, 3) Adam LaFountain, 4) Daryl Gebo, 5) Boomer Patterson, 6) Ed Bell, 7) William Lussier Jr., 8) Randy Edson, 9) Donald Williams, 10) Russ Farr, 11) Jason Kerr, 12) Nick Austin-Neil, 13) Derrick Counter, 14) Aaron Clark. FRIEND CONSTRUCTION 500CC MINI SPRINT FEATURE RESULTS (15 Laps) – 1) LANE SAVILLE, 2) Kevin Smith, 3) Ray Hanson, 4) Logan Dennis, 5) Vern Woodard, 6) Ashleigh Kelzer, 7) Gage Provencher, 8) Chayton Young, 9) Roger LaDuc, 10) Raelin Dunham, 11) Thomas Kasuba, 12) Aidin Benoure, 13) Chris Lennox, 14) Damen Kasuba, 15) Hagan White. MINI STOCK FEATURE RESULTS (15 Laps) – 1) CHRIS SUMNER, 2) Tom Severance, 3) Chris Conroy, 4) Clemmy Bell, 5) Craig Kirby, 6) Brian Blake, 7) Matt Wade, 8) Cody Dion, 9) Chase Allen, 10) Griff Mahoney, 11) Austin McKirryher, 12) Freddy Burch, 13) Mark Mahoney, 14) Frank Barrows, 15) Jake Mallory, 16) Damien Olden, 17) Adam Mahoney, 18) Nick Melotti, 19) Tim Robinson, 20) Allen Hewitt, 21) Jakobee Alger, 22) Ron Alger, 23) Robert Steves, 24) Tyler Bell. MINI STOCK B-MAIN RESULTS (10 Laps) – 1) ALTON MCCOY, 2) Donald Olsen, 3) Carl LaPoint, 4) Adam Stewart, 5) Willie Rice, 6) Jarrod Colburn, 7) Andrea Noble, 8) Levi Cram, 9) TJ Knight, 10) Chris Hewitt, 11) Hunter Clark. SUPER STOCK FEATURE RESULTS (15 Laps) – 1) CHRIS MURRAY, 2) Josh Bussino, 3) Andrew Fitzgerald, 4) Jimmy McKiernan, 5) Mike Bussino, 6) Matt Mosher, 7) Joey Trudeau, 8) Tony Selarno, 9) Joel Zelinsky.
