FAIR HAVEN — It was still early morning on the soccer practice field Thursday at Fair Haven Union High School, but the July sun was already heating up. The players at the soccer camp seemed oblivious to the heat. They were intent on getting better under the watchful eye of Antonio Saviano.
Saviano had just flown up from Florida, where he operates a sports complex.
Saviano once coached club soccer in Manhattan, Kansas, with Tim Dayton.
Dayton loved his approach and the results it brought so now that Dayton is in his second year of trying to resurrect the Fair Haven Union High boys soccer program, he has tapped into Saviano.
Saviano’s trip from Florida to Fair Haven was hardly smooth. He got to Boston only to discover his flight had been cancelled. He took a train to Haverhill, Massachusetts, where Dayton picked him up. They got to Dayton’s home on Lake Bomoseen long past midnight on Thursday morning.
Dayton, who still teaches at Kansas State part of the year, knew when he took the Fair Haven soccer coaching position a year ago that the rebuilding task was monumental.
Saviano’s presence at the camp, where he will oversee five sessions, is just one piece of rejuvenating a program where victories have been few and far between.
Saviano knows the hurdle in front of Dayton.
“It is definitely not an overnight-success thing,” Saviano said.
But he likes the kids serving as the building blocks for Dayton’s program.
“Very first impressions are very important,” Saviano said. “A lot of these kids seem to have a great attitude. They are into it and that is half the battle.”
Saviano has dual citizenship in the United States and Italy, and Dayton believes in the Italian approach to coaching soccer.
He has already seen Saviano get results back in Kansas.
“He really helped by club team there and elevated the level,” Dayton said.
“The Italian approach is short passing.”
Dayton had a good idea of the type of game he wants his Slaters to play and it revolves around possessing the ball and executing those short passes.
“I told Antonio the way I wanted to play and what I wanted to emphasize. He designed the whole camp around that,” Dayton said.
There was some welcomed support to make the camp viable.
“We had an anonymous sponsor come forward so that we could keep the cost to a minimum for the players,” Dayton said.
“Antonio has charisma. It makes you want to get better because of him. He is inspiring,” Dayton said as he watched his friend put the Slaters through their paces.
The Slaters will have scrimmages against Fort Ann and West Rutland before the season opener on Aug. 29 against Granville.
The schedule looks a lot different this year with new opponents like Granville, Burr and Burton Academy, Springfield and Hartford.
Grabbing two or three victories would be an improvement and a signal that the ascent of Slater soccer has begun.
If the Slaters can get a hint of that rarefied air called playoff soccer in the cool of late October, they will look back to forging the success in the heat of July.
