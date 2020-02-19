Walk into the gyms at Fair Haven, CVU or West Rutland and, if you really listen, you can almost hear Elton John's lyrics:
"You know, I'm still standing better than I ever did. ... Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid. ... I'm still standing after all this time."
The CVU, Fair Haven and West Rutland girls basketball teams are still standing, perfect record intact after all this time. They are closing in on that rare accomplishment of a perfect season.
Maybe their biggest opponent is themselves – keeping that edge. Maybe it's almost about not getting too full of yourself and not resting on your laurels. Maybe it is about handling the pressure of trying to go undefeated.
It's not only the players who have to handle it, West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said.
"This is new territory for me, also," he said. "I am just trying to keep them focused at practice."
Practices are good at West Rutland and that helps, said Serrani.
"We have a lot of players who are equal and so they are always challenging each other at practice."
The Horde's toughest remaining game is likely the trip to Bellows Falls on Feb. 25.
The power rankings are constructed during the daytime Wednesday and Fair Haven was playing at Windsor Wednesday night so if the Slaters are still unbeaten upon publication, the achievement will be richly deserved.
The 15-2 Yellow Jackets are scoring tons of points - over 70 in each of the the last six games - and Fair Haven had to deal with the Jacks in Windsor's own gym, a place that has been a graveyard for a lot of good teams.
But coach Kyle Wilson and the Slaters have been dealing with the perfect season the best way they know how.
"We have had the mindset all season that we are just playing one game at a time," Wilson said. "Our practices have been better than they have been in a really, really long time. They have been extremely competitive and everyone has a great attitude. It is a great group."
CVU occupies the top spot in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings just as the Redhawks have all season long.
Fair Haven and West Rutland also have their spot in the rankings.
Here we go with last week's ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 16-0 (1) The Redhawks "only" beat St. Johnsbury by 11 the last time out, CVU's closest call yet. Uh oh, could it be happening again? St. J. upset the Redhawks in last year's Division I state final.
2. Essex 13-3 (2) The D-I Hornets are finding a way, gutting out two close wins over Burlington and Rice.
3. Fair Haven 16-0 (3) The Slaters might get another test Friday night at home from Springfield.
4. Windsor 15-2 (4) Wow, can these kids score or what? They have been over 70 points in each of the last six games including 80 in one. University of Maine bound Olivia Rockwood has a strong supporting cast.
5. St. Johnsbury 10-6 (UR) Here come the Toppers.
6. Rutland 11-6 (5) The Division I Raiders are deep. The starters are meshing and the bench is talented.
7. Mount Mansfield 12-5 (6) The D-I Cougars are on a tear with eight straight wins.
8. West Rutland 17-0 (9) The eye test moves the Division IV Golden Horde up a spot.
9. Proctor 15-2 (10) The Phantoms are firing on all cylinders. I believe they they think they can beat West Rutland. Westside KNOWS they can beat the Phantoms. They've done it twice.
10. BFA St. Albans 11-4 (8) The The Division I Comets have won the last last three.
Our Top Fives:
Division II - 1. Fair Haven 16-0 2. Burr and Burton 11-6 3. Mount Abraham 12-5 4. Harwood 13-3 5. Enosburg 16-1.
Division III - 1. Windsor 15-2 2. Thetford 14-2 3. Lake Region 15-2 4. Peoples Academy 15-3 5. Bellows Falls 11-5.
Division IV - 1. West Rutland 17-0 2. Proctor 14-2 3. Danville 10-6 4. Blue Mountain 11-4 5. Hazen 6-11.
