Poultney is a gorgeous little town with many identities. It was once a college town, now it is not. It is a Vermont community but Poultney High School spent nearly two decades as a New York State school with its football program. And when it comes to football, it is a little more Texas than anything.
Football matters greatly in Poultney. The community still treasures the traditions — things like pregame parades the night before, team breakfasts and a moving ceremony called the 100-yard walk that honors its senior players in their final home game.
There is no boys soccer team so the fall is all about the Blue Devils on the gridiron when it comes to fall sports for the male student body.
There were few days as emotional as the 100-yard walk in October of 2019.
One of the seniors in that game for the Blue Devils was lineman Jacob DeBonis.
That was a day that he will never forget and it wasn't so much that the Blue Devils routed a good Springfield team 36-8 to run their record to 7-1.
No, it was more about Jacob being the grandson of the honored guest that day.
Joe DeBonis died several days ago at the age of 80.
But on that beautiful autumn day of 1980, he arrived by ambulance for the game. The ambulance was parked near the end zone by the school and following the victory, each Blue Devil went into the vehicle one-by-one to shake Joe DeBonis' hand and show him some love.
Poultney loved Joe DeBonis. It was a mutual admiration society. He loved Poultney and all of its traditions and spirit.
Joe didn't play football for the Devils due to his affliction with Poultney as a young boy but current PHS coach and athletic director Dave Capman said he was still always involved with the game.
"He always would be at the game in his station wagon," Capman said.
That interest continued all the way through adulthood as he was a contributor to so many civic organizations in Poultney as well as the high school's sports programs.
Three sons — Dan, Joe and Kevin — played football at Poultney and did so extremely well. Kevin went on to become a standout lineman at St. Lawrence University.
Joe DeBonis left us a few days ago, but in many ways he is still very much here. His heart still beats in Poultney. His son Joe is the Poultney High School principal and the elder DeBonis' imprint is still woven through the fabric of the community.
Joe DeBonis Sr. will never be forgotten. One of the best memories will be that victory over Springfield when Jacob DeBonis celebrated a win with his teammates before each one of them entered the ambulance to convey to Jacob's grandfather just how much he meant to Poultney.
It was not lost on area sports fans that Patrick Loughan's obituary was adjacent to Joe DeBonis' obituary in Wednesday morning's newspaper.
Loughan, 76, graduated from Poultney High in 1965, four years after DeBonis turned his tassel.
Loughan played football, basketball and baseball for the Blue Devils.
"He was a point guard," said Capman, one of Loughan's classmates. "He always drew the assignment of guarding the other team's best guard."
Loughan had many of the same traits that Joe DeBonis was so admired for and they centered on bettering community.
Loughan's contributions were focused on his new town of West Rutland where he gave so much of his time, much of it to the Ed Glodzik Fifth and Sixth Grade Basketball Tournament.
Communities are so much the better because of people like Joe DeBonis and Pat Loughan.
