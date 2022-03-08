When high school baseball players report for the first session of pitchers and catchers at Poultney High on Monday, they will be greeted by a new coach. Brian DeBonis takes the reins from Dan Williams who earned his 100th victory last spring.
Neil Whitney takes over as baseball coach at Mill River Union High School.
The first day of baseball practices for full squads is March 21.
DeBonis will be getting the Blue Devils ready for a season opener against West Rutland in Poultney on April 12.
He’s not anticipating a deep roster.
“We did not have great numbers at our sign-up but the kids are trickling in now,” DeBonis said.
“No matter what, even if I have to do it with nine kids this year, I am going to try to build a program, even it will be with kids on grades 7 through1 2 this year.”
DeBonis has worked with baseball players in the lower levels but has always thought about a move up to the varsity. This seemed a perfect time with his boys, both baseball players, entering grades 6 and 8 this fall.
He owns a construction company, giving him plenty of flexibility for coaching time.
He also coached the middle school boys basketball team this season. He said he gained a lot of insight about the philosophy of coaching from Poultney High first-year boys varsity basketball coach Todd Montana.
He wants to instill in his players the concept of the next play.
“If you miss a ground ball, forget it and get the next one. If you strike out, put the ball in play the next time,” DeBonis said.
STILL HASN’T LOSTHartford High graduate Jordy Allard still has not lost after going 7-0 on the mound last year for Babson College with a spectacular 0.91 earned run average and 55 strikeouts in 49.2 innings.
Making the jump from Division III to Division I this season with Northeastern University, Allard is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA. All three of his appearances have been in relief.
THE LONG DRIVE
When Proctor High assistant girls basketball coach Ron Wood’s year ended with a 57-56 loss to West Rutland on Saturday in the state championship game, he got in his car at the Barre Auditorium and drove to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
His destination was the Fastpitch Dreams Classic where his daughter Sydney was making her college debut with the Norwich University softball team.
Wood had no trouble adjusting to college pitching, collecting two base hits in her first three at-bats.
Ron’s visit was a surprise to Sydney.
Jenna Lord is a freshman infielder on the 20-0 University of Alabama softball team.
Lord has roots in the Mill River Union High area. Her parents are Greg and Michele Lord.
NU’S GREAT START
The Norwich University baseball team got off to a 4-0 start and is now 4-2 during its Florida trip.
Windsor’s Ryland Richardson played in all six games and made his 17 at-bats count. He is batting .294 with a couple of doubles.
It will be a while before NU baseball fans get to see their Cadets. The home opener is April 30, a GNAC doubleheader against Colby-Sawyer,
Keene State is off to an 0-2 start on the baseball diamond but there can’t be any complaints about the way the Owls are pitching.
They lost two low-scoring extra-inning games to Framingdale State, 3-2 and 2-1.
The Otter Valley graduates were prominent for Keene. Josh Beayon and Patrick McKeighan each pitched in the first game and Nate Hudson had a double in the nightcap.
SOLID AS A ROCK
Dustin Rock, had an outstanding career as a defensive lineman at Castleton University.
The 6-foot-1, 305-pound Rock could have the WWE as his next endeavor.
He is expecting to find out this week if he is invited back to Texas for training with this wrestling venture.
LOVING LAX
There can be no denying Rutland High School graduate Alyssa Sabotka’s love of lacrosse.
Following a four-year career as a midfielder at St. John Fisher that was capped by scoring 24 goals her senior season, Sabotka has added coaching to her lacrosse resume.
She is an assistant coach on the staff of the Southern New Hampshire University women’s lacrosse team.
