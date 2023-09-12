BRANDON — Brattleboro Union High School athletic teams have a new moniker this year – the Bears. The field hockey team is hoping that new name comes with a new standard of winning.
The Bears got into the win column for the first time this season, besting Otter Valley 1-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Brattleboro has had a handful of down seasons in a row and is hoping to turn the corner. The early returns have been pretty positive with Tuesday's win over the Otters and a one-goal loss to Division III runner-up Fair Haven to open their season on Sept. 2.
"We have a defensive side and an offensive push and we have a desire to want to do more," said Bears coach Erin Cooke.
"I keep saying 'hustle and heart', you have to play with hustle and heart and be one heartbeat all together. Today, they were one heartbeat together on that field and it was awesome to watch."
Brattleboro needed to be as one in the late stages of Tuesday's contest where Otter Valley was putting a ton of pressure on the Bears defenders.
With the Bears up by a goal, the Otters kept pushing and earned six penalty corners in the fourth quarter alone.
Brattleboro didn't wear down in those pressure-filled spots and denied Otter Valley at every turn.
"When we came in at halftime, the girls were saying (Brattleboro) had really good defense," said OV coach Jodie Keith. "We just need to be stronger in the circle and keep going with shot after shot after shot. We're not doing that well right now, but we'll work on it."
"Our defense has been crazy good the last few years," Cooke said. "We've just been building and working on our recovery and finishing the play. It's been a process, but we've really been working hard at it."
Both teams had their fair share of quality attack throughout the contest, putting pressure on Otters goalie Lily Morgan and Bears goalie Ericka Fletcher, who came up with a bunch of critical stops.
Morgan had a really impressive save in the second half, where she came out of the cage to kick away a great scoring chance for the Bears and keep the deficit at just one.
Brattleboro broke through the always-strong Morgan for the game's lone goal early in the second quarter, where senior Mallory Newton spotted classmate Emma Gragen, who got a hard shot off from the right side of the circle and found the back of the cage.
"I think Lily might have lost sight of it for a minute because Lily is such a strong goalie," Keith said of the goal.
"It was a huge momentum builder. They fed off the energy that came off of that goal," Cooke said. "After that, they wanted it so bad. We had a lot great efforts going down the field. (Otter Valley's) goalie did a great job."
Otter Valley (1-1) continues its busy three-game week with an away contest at rival Rutland on Friday, before playing at Windsor on Saturday.
Brattleboro (1-2) has a massive challenge on Thursday, hosting Division I heavyweight Bellows Falls.
That preparation was for Wednesday. Tuesday was all about basking in the glow of their first win.
"A 1-0 isn't something to get to get super over the top about, but it's our first win of the season, so we're super over the top about it," Cooke said.
The Bears are hoping there are more to come.