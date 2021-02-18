FAIR HAVEN — The Rutland boys basketball team learned a lot from last year’s early season loss to Division II powerhouse Fair Haven.
A look at the scoreboard at the end of the Ravens’ 77-44 win against the Slaters Thursday night made that abundantly clear.
In Fair Haven’s four-point win against Rutland last year, and in many of the Slaters’ 23 wins a year ago, dominant guard play was at the heart of it. Sawyer Ramey, Kohlby Murray and Zack Ellis have an ability to get out and run, hit the key shots and attack the holes in a defense to get to the basket.
The Ravens made all of those things incredibly hard for that star trio Thursday night. There was little space to move and Fair Haven had to get creative to get its shots. Rutland’s intense defensive play forced the Slaters into uncharacteristic mistakes and the Ravens pounced.
“Sawyer and Kohlby are one of the better backcourts in the state. When you have a point guard who is elite such as Sawyer, he can control the game. Last year, he did that to us as a freshman,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
“Coming in, we knew they were going to score points. We just wanted to make everything as difficult as we could for them and make their role players make shots.”
The Ravens certainly accomplished that, causing turnovers throughout the first half and getting out quick in transition.
The game was close in the opening minutes, but once the Ravens got their claws sunk in, they took control. A 6-0 run midway through the first quarter gave Rutland a lead and it never gave it up.
The Ravens led by 16 at the half and that jumped to 26 by the end of third, as they put their rivals away.
Junior Jack Coughlin and sophomore Eli Pockette got valuable time in a supporting role last year for Rutland, but there was nothing supporting about their performance on Thursday. They took center stage.
Coughlin had five steals and Pockette had three. Coughlin used many of those steals to create transition buckets. Pockette was a marksman from downtown, hitting four 3s en route to a game-high 21 points.
Less experienced varsity players like Luke DelBianco, Slade Postemski and Owen Traynor all showed they’re ready for the big stage, giving quality minutes for Rutland.
“The nice part about it is that four of our top seven guys are sophomores,” Wood said. “That’s what we’re trying to build. We’re looking at the big picture.”
Behind Eli Pockette’s scoring, Coughlin had 14 points, Postemski and DelBianco both had 12 points and Traynor had eight.
Senior guard Evan Pockette added seven.
Losses don’t happen often for the Slaters. Thursday’s was just the second Fair Haven has had over the past two seasons.
Thursday night showed the Slaters some areas where they need to improve as they try to make a run at another D-II title.
“(Rutland) was bigger, faster and stronger and they’re well-coached,” Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “We got exposed. We have a lot of young kids that haven’t played much to complement the three guards.
“We’re going to learn from this and come in the gym and work hard. My hats off to Mike and his team. They’re very physical. I think they should do really well in D-I.”
Murray had 17 points to lead Fair Haven and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Ramey added 15 points, hitting two treys.
Junior Brandon Eastman had six points, all in the first half.
Rutland (1-0) is at Mount Anthony on Monday. Fair Haven (1-1) has another tough test on Monday, playing at Mount St. Joseph, who beat Burr and Burton in double overtime on Thursday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.