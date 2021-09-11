MANCHESTER — A new football rivalry was born in Manchester Saturday afternoon as Rutland laid claim to a 33-14 victory over Burr and Burton in the first ever varsity football matchup between the schools.
In a matchup of southern Vermont heavyweights, it was the Ravens' defense that threw most of the blows.
Rutland forced BBA into tons of mistakes and turned those into turnovers and crucial defensive stops. RHS picked off a pair of passes, grabbed a pair of fumble recoveries and caused multiple Bulldog turnovers on downs.
The Ravens' defense didn't wait long to take control. After Rutland punted on its first drive, the Bulldogs were driving well into the red zone, but on the 10th play of the drive RHS came up with a big play.
With the ball on the Rutland 6-yard line, BBA sophomore quarterback Jack McCoy looked to the right sideline on an out route, but RHS defensive back Jonah Bassett read it perfectly and picked it off.
"It was me reading the quarterback's eyes and the coaches putting me in the deep third and putting me in my position to make my play," said Bassett, who picked off another pass later in the game.
The Ravens took over on their own 2, but that didn't stop them from getting a sustained drive going. Once Rutland got into BBA territory, Ravens quarterback Trey Davine found Bassett for an 18-yard completion and two plays later, Davine connected with tight end Will Fuller for a 21-yard score.
The Bulldogs knotted the score on a McCoy 2-yard rush a few drives later. Rutland turned the ball over on downs to follow, giving BBA the ball in its own territory.
The Bulldogs moved the ball to the 42, but after an incomplete pass on third down, they had to decide to go for it and risk giving the Ravens good field position if they failed.
BBA went for it and a well-defended McCoy pass fell incomplete.
Two plays later, Davine connected with Bassett for a 42-yard score.
Rutland coach Mike Norman stresses that when it comes down to it, it's the kids that have to make plays, and in this instance, they couldn't have done their job better.
It was execution like that on both sides of the ball that put RHS over the top.
"Coaching is overrated. It's about the kids making plays and believing in one another," Norman said. "That's the beauty of high school football and high school sports. They just dug in and got it done when they had to."
That quick score was a game-changer and the Ravens didn't look back. A pattern started to emerge and came into full force in the second half. The RHS defense would come up with a big play and its offense would take advantage.
Rutland forced another turnover on downs out of the half and Bassett picked up his second interception of the day on the Bulldogs' next drive.
The Ravens followed with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Davine to Slade Postemski down the left sideline.
Rutland lineman Luke DelBianco recovered a fumble on the next BBA drive, giving the Ravens great field position, which they turned into a 12-yard TD pass from Davine to Bassett on the fifth play of the drive.
Davine threw for 219 yards to go with his four touchdown passes. The Ravens had a pretty balanced rushing attack. Jack Coughlin led the way on the ground with 52 yards.
Thackary Tate recovered a fumble on the ensuing Bulldog drive, and after coming in to quarterback on the goal line, Eli Pockette rushed a one-yard keeper in for Rutland's final score.
BBA got a touchdown with 2:13 to play when Will Addington found Nate Smilko for an 11-yard TD pass.
Addington started the game at wide receiver, but came into quarterback once McCoy came out with an injury late in the first half.
The Bulldogs (1-1) look to bounce back at CVU (1-1) on Saturday.
Rutland (2-0) has a short week, playing at Mount Anthony (1-1) Friday night.
"We'll just enjoy it for the moment and get back at it tomorrow morning," Norman said.
