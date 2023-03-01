It was a scintillating defensive effort by the Stowe boys hockey team that protected the lead and moved the Raiders into the Division II boys hockey semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Rutland on Wednesday at Spartan Arena.
Once senior captain Woody Reichelt scored with 1:28 remaining in the first period for a 2-1 lead, the the Raiders went into a defensive posture that was successful for the rest of the game.
That defensive effort was led by another senior captain Nate Nolan.
"Defensively, it is always Nate. He brings it every game," Stowe coach Jonathan Grace said.
"He sees the ice very well."
Grace felt Brandon Allen was another key ingredient in that defensive success along with goalie Liam Newhouse.
"Liam is a very good goalie," Grace said. "He is a brick wall back there."
Stowe has won all three meetings with Rutland this season, winning the regular-season games, 5-3 and 3-1.
The fifth-seeded Raiders will take a 15-7 record into the semifinal game against No. 1 and 20-2 Mount Mansfield. Stowe met the Cougars once during the season with MMU prevailing 5-2 on Feb. 11.
No. 4 Rutland ends its season with a 15-7 record, bringing excitement back to Spartan Arena this season as indicated by the large crowd at Wednesday's game.
Stowe has now won six games in a row and it ended a six-game winning streak for RHS.
Reichfelt went on the attack in the opening minutes, working his way onto Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso but the talented sophomore covered it up.
But Reichfelt was not denied with 4:49 left in the opening period. Ashton Tibbits earned the assist.
The lead was short lived. It was only 1:26 later that Griffin Melen tied the game for Rutland with Will Alexander picking up the assist.
The area in front of Newhouse was congested and the determined Melen bulled his way through and buried the puck in the net.
Seeing the lead vanish so quickly might have had an adverse impact on some teams but Grace knows his squad and he was not concerned.
"Our team battles through adversity all the time. I wasn't worried," said the Stowe coach.
"There was no panic," Reichelt said of the tying goal. "We still had a feeling that we were not going to lose this game."
Then, with 1:28 still left in the opening period, Reichfelt lifted the Raiders into the lead with an unassisted goal.
That is when the Raiders' rock-ribbed defense brought its lunch pail onto the ice. It was time to go to work.
The Raiders nearly got the pad goal within the first two minutes of the third period but Bruttomesso made an outstanding save to keep RHS in the game.
The Rutlanders pushed hard for the tying goal including a shot by Jacobb Downs that caromed off the post.
The Rutland attack was energized. Anders Lowkes, Ethan Wideawake, Cam Rider, Alexander and Riley Rodrigue mounted scoring threats as Rutland outshot the Raiders 7-2 in the third period.
"We kept grinding it out. We hit the post in the third period and we had other chances, too," Rutland coach Mike Anderson said.
Anderson pulled his goalie with 1:16 remaining and Aaron Lepikko capitalized with an empty-netter with 48 seconds remaining to account for the final score.
"We played a lot of lock-down defense and tried to make it very difficult for them," Grace said.
"When we got that 2-1 lead, we really locked down on defense," Reichelt said.
Now, comes the big test, the one with the top-seeded Cougars.
"They are big, fast and physical," Reichtel said.
It was the final game for Rutland seniors Alexander, Anthony Rock, Graham Seidner and Melen. They left knowing that they restored a lot of luster to the program.
Stowe seniors Reichelt, Bo Graves and Nolan will do everything they can to keep their semifinal contest with MMU from being their final game.
