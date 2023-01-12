Dominant. Words like powerful and successful come to mind when defining that word. A synonym ought to be West Rutland. They represent dominance every time they touch the floor in girls basketball.
The Golden Horde continued their dominant season with a 64-15 victory against rival Mount St. Joseph Thursday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
The win gave Westside a season sweep of the Mounties and continued a trend of blowout victories for the Golden Horde.
Outside of a tough test from Division III contender White River Valley last time out where Westside won by 17, West Rutland's closest margin of victory was 30 points against Arlington.
Thursday night's 49-point win against MSJ actually constituted the third closest margin of victory.
When a team is winning by so much on a nightly basis, what do they do to get better when they're not being pushed? For Westside, it's about focusing on specific things and trying to put them into action.
Thursday, the focus was on half-court defense,
"When you beat someone by a lot like we did the first time, you know that you can do some stuff you normally wouldn't do," said West Rutland coach Carl Serrani. "The girls were a little upset that they couldn't press, but we have to get better at the half court stuff first. That's what we worked on tonight."
The Golden Horde's defense was smothering and it was the deciding factor in the game. Westside constantly put pressure on MSJ's ball handlers and forced them into positions that were advantageous for the Golden Horde's defense.
The Mounties struggled to adjust and turned the ball over a ton. It was a trend that started in the first quarter and didn't let up throughout the game.
"Turnovers has been an issue all year long for us," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. "Carl decided not to press tonight, so we had the opportunity to get better and work on things, but we didn't take advantage of that. We just have to keep getting better."
Multiple players had a handful of steals with starters Peyton Guay, Aubrey Beaulieu and Kennah Wright-Chapman making a big impact. Westside also got a huge effort out of junior Emily Trepanier, who had five steals in extended minutes off the bench.
Trepanier only scored one point, but her presence was felt in other ways.
"Emily is a great little defender, especially off the ball," Serrani said. "Some times when she's on the ball, she overplays, but hopefully, we can learn to recover from that."
MSJ was held without points in the first quarter and didn't get on the board until Haylee Rivers converted an and-1 early in the second quarter.
The second quarter was where the Mounties found their most success, scoring nine of their 15 points.
Westside really turned it on offensively after the break, scoring 37 points in the second half. Transition offense was the story of the second half as the Golden Horde got tons of fast break chances off steals.
Guay was the beneficiary of many of those opportunities. She led all scorers with 28 points. The Westside scoring was very balanced from there with Wright-Chapman and Mallory Hogan both putting up eight, Arianna Coombs with seven, Bella Coombs with six and Beaulieu with four.
Rivers' five points paced MSJ with five points.
MSJ (3-6) hosts Woodstock on Saturday. West Rutland (10-0) is at rival Proctor on Monday.
