The Rutland boys basketball team is goal-oriented and the first item on its list is a Southern Vermont League championship.
Through three league games, the Raiders seem well on their way to make that a reality.
Rutland kept its SVL record perfect with a 58-35 win against rival Mount Anthony on Wednesday night at College of Saint Joseph.
“Our first goal is to win the SVL and we’re kind of in charge of our own destiny,” said Raiders coach Mike Wood.
Outside of league play, it’s been an up and down year for the Raiders with the latest stretch being more down. Picking up a definitive win like Wednesday’s is a big boost for Rutland.
“I thought we started slow, but when we got settled in a bit, I thought we did a nice job moving the ball,” Wood said.
The Raiders have struggled at times to put the ball in the basket, but when they find a flow, they can be as dangerous as any team in the state.
Rutland held an eight-point lead after one quarter against MAU, but really broke the game open in the second.
The Raiders’ 3-point shot played a critical role in creating some separation. Rutland knocked down five 3s, coming from four different shooters in the second quarter.
The Patriots’ guards struggled to get to the Raider shooters all night long, allowing 11 3s.
“We didn’t get out to shooters well enough,” said MAU coach Marcus Hass. “(Rutland) shot at a pretty good clip. It was a good night for them, bad night for us.”
“We had a lot of guys make shots,” Wood said. “Anytime we can spread it out like that, we’re going to be really good. I’ve said that all along. It’s something to build on.”
With a 16-point lead heading into the fourth, the Raiders got a chance to get lesser-used guys some more playing time to get valuable varsity minutes. All but one player that touched the court scored for Rutland Wednesday night.
Evan Pockette led the way with 18 points, including four treys.
Sean Olsen and Jack Coughlin had six points apiece.
MAU compounded its struggles to defend with some sloppy ball-handling. The Patriots couldn’t hang onto the ball and Rutland made them pay for it.
Finn McGuiness and Eli Pockette both had a trio of steals, while Malik Hendrickson and John Foley both had two thefts.
“They didn’t do too much that we haven’t seen before, but we just threw the ball away today, plain and simple,” Hass said. “We have to be stronger with the ball.”
“We thought if were able to disrupt their guards further from the basket, we could make it that much more difficult to get it inside to (Gavin Johnson),” Wood said.
Johnson is what drives MAU on both ends, so keeping him in check was a point of emphasis for Rutland.
Johnson was held without a field goal in the first half, but found his groove after the break. He finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“When he got touches, he was pretty efficient,” Wood said.
Wednesday was Senior Night for the Raiders, so the team honored their four seniors, along with seniors from the cheerleading team.
Rutland improves to 8-8 and travels to Brattleboro on Tuesday. The Colonels are one of the hottest teams in the state as winners of seven of their last eight heading into Wednesday.
