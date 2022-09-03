The last time the Mount Mansfield girls soccer walked off Rutland High School's Alumni Field, the feeling wasn't pleasant, losing via penalty kicks in the Division I quarterfinals in an instant classic.
On that day last fall, the Cougars expended everything they had, but the goal just never came.
Mount Mansfield returned to the scene of that defeat on Saturday and got that elusive goal, edging Rutland 1-0 in the season opener.
The Cougars were well aware of the history, but they weren't going to put too much stock into it heading into Saturday's contest.
"We talked about it, but this is a new team for us and a very new team for (Rutland)," said Mount Mansfield coach Peter Albright, who earned his first win at the helm of the Cougars. "We just really wanted to get the season started with a win. We're feeling really good about ourselves right now."
The Cougars scored the game's lone goal with 31:29 left in the second half. Outside back Chloe DeJong pinched up to help the attack and was left unmarked on the right side. She slithered through the defense and put one into the left side of the net, a few inches out of reach for RHS goalkeeper Emelia Sabataso.
"(Chloe) is a terrific player and she loves to go forward," Albright said. "I thought she played an all around great game, settling the team down from the back and passing out of her position. We had a lot of good chances and I did feel like we were going to get one."
"If you have an outside back that can see the field like that and go forward, it's super dangerous," said Rutland coach Lori McClallen.
"My outside midfielders didn't scan the field a little bit to see that that's what's coming at us. We like to do that too, so now we have to recognize when it might be done to us."
The game had a very similar feel to last fall's playoff masterpiece.
Rutland came out with a ton of pressure early, but Mount Mansfield weathered the storm and fought back.
RHS had much of the early chances. One of Adysen Kinsman's patented corner kicks provided one of the better opportunities during that stretch, but Rutland couldn't get a head on it in the box.
By midway through the opening half, the Cougars had evened things out.
"Rutland was very direct and they had a really solid game plan to make the game difficult for us early and try to set a tone. It was difficult to play out of that," Albright said.
"As the game progressed, we were able to get the ball on the ground more and have a lot of successful buildups and create some more chances."
Two very evenly-matched clubs going at it, it was going to be about who broke first, and on this day, Mount Mansfield refused to do that.
"I don't think we communicated enough to stay disciplined in our positional play, so people were expending more energy than they needed to be," McClallen said.
Rutland didn't go down without a fight. RHS provided a late flurry of attacks, but couldn't push one past MMU keeper Izzy Shamp.
Shamp and Sabataso made seven saves apiece for their respective clubs.
Rutland got some strong attacking play from the duo of Bethany Solari and Brooke Schaffer. Freshman Anna Moser provided some energy on that end as well in her varsity debut, among a few others.
"I was super pleased with how we kept attacking the net right down until the final whistle," McClallen said.
"We had a lot things that came to light today that we need to work on, but there was a lot of great things that we were able to put out there that weren't expecting just yet. it was competitive until the last whistle."
Competitive. It's a word that describes every game between Rutland and Mount Mansfield girls athletes, no matter the sport. This one fit the bill.
RHS (0-1) hits the road on Tuesday to play Colchester at 4:30 p.m. MMU (1-0) has its home opener on Wednesday against Harwood.
