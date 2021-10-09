Delving into uncomfortable conversations is just that – uncomfortable.
We’ve been dealing with lots of those situations in high school sports over the last month.
Whether it was reports of racism in the Enosburg-Winooski high school and Rutland-Woodstock middle school soccer games and the Burlington-South Burlington volleyball game, or the instance of sexual harassment at the Fair Haven-Hartford girls soccer game, this has been crazy couple weeks.
We’re having to address issues that are constantly put on the back burner. We’re having to look at our privilege and our prejudices and wrestle with how it affects how we act in our daily lives.
Each incident we’ve ran into over this fall season has caused us to evaluate what our role is and what we can do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
The rest of the world isn’t immune to these same conversations we are facing in this moment. Recently, the National Women’s Soccer League was rocked by a sexual abuse scandal. There has been an ongoing issue of repeated homophobic chants from Mexico soccer fans. These are just a few examples. The list goes on and on.
But just because these issues run rampant doesn’t mean we can’t try to move the needle in the positive direction.
We need to get back to the spirit of competition, which is built upon respect for those competing. I’m all for a rowdy crowd who is in support of their team. It makes the experience of high school sports better and creates a fun atmosphere. But there’s a certain line that can’t be crossed.
Getting personal with a chant or targeting a particular player for a reason outside of the sport has no place in high school sports.
These are just kids wanting to compete and play a game they love with a group of people they’re bonded with.
For the players on the field, a little subtle trash talk won’t hurt anybody, but you can’t cross a line and bring up something personal about a kid’s background or something about their appearance. What does that accomplish?
I’ve been impressed with the resiliency and the effort of all the parties involved with the incidents over the last month to make a positive change.
I remember watching a video on Twitter posted by the Burlington Free Press’ Alex Abrami scanning a long line of supporters on the sidelines at a Winooski soccer game, following the incident with Enosburg. People were out in droves to have their voice heard.
WCAX reported that Burlington athletic director Quaron Pinckney and South Burlington athletic director Michael Jarbour are working on a statement to be read before games stating that discrimination wouldn’t be tolerated.
In the last few days, Hartford athletic director Jeff Moreno and Fair Haven athletic director Kim Alexander have been working together to gather information on the harassment incident at Fair Haven on Thursday.
Throughout the day Saturday, I saw posts on social media showing support for the Hartford girls. They aren’t in this alone.
Kids are speaking up and their voices are loud.
I have a lot of respect for the people taking the steps to make sure these kinds of issues don’t continue to pop up.
If there’s any positive to take out of these sensitive, uncomfortable situations, it’s that there is a conversation happening.
It’s clear now more than ever that these are issues that are present in our sports landscape. They have been for a long time and they aren’t ones that are easily solved.
Now, it’s on all of us, fans, players, coaches, media alike, to act.
A little spark can ignite a flame. Let’s make sure the flame of these conversations doesn’t extinguish.
That’s the only way we’re going to make progress.
