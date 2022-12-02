Middlebury Union High School's Dennis Smith has resigned from his post as varsity head football coach at the school.
Middlebury activities director Sean Farrell confirmed the news Friday afternoon in an email with the Rutland Herald.
"It was just time to move on after 32 years of coaching at MUHS, completely his choice," Farrell said of Smith's resignation.
Smith's final season coaching the Tigers was a successful one, leading Middlebury to the Division I state championship game as the tournament's No. 3 seed.
The Tigers took on top-seeded CVU in the state finals, falling 24-19. Middlebury came up with a big-fourth down stop that kept the team in that game and were on the brink of taking the lead in the waning moments, but fell just short.
To get to that point, the Tigers had rattled off five straight wins after a 2-3 start, including two against higher-ranked Burr and Burton Academy.
After the championship game, Smith reflected on the run the team had went on.
“We’ve come a long way. We started believing in what we were doing and we just became a more physical team,” Smith said after that Nov. 12 game.
“Once we knew what was going on, by the end of the year, I could do anything with them and they would get it. Give me a couple more weeks and I don’t know where we would be. We fought. Nobody thought we’d be here at this point and nobody thought we’d be that close.”
Middlebury has made 22 state championship game appearances in the football program's history, winning it all 10 times. Their most recent championship came in 2014, which was their second straight perfect season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.