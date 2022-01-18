It was in 1981 that Springfield High School’s Patty Porter and her field hockey teammates edged South Burlington 1-0 in the Division I state championship game played at St. Michael’s College.
Little did the bandana-wearing freshman realize that day what an important part that championship venue would play in her life.
She went on to be a Hall of Fame athlete at St. Michael’s College, excelling in swimming, field hockey and lacrosse.
She was inducted into SMC’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994 and had another induction ceremony in 2010 when she and her teammates were inducted as a field hockey team.
She held numerous individual records for the Purple Knights in field hockey.
She is not done with Hall of Fame honors yet. She will be inducted into the Springfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame on March 5.
The St. Michael’s Hall of Fame honor was special but the one in March will be special in a whole other way. She will be inducted with people she grew up with in her hometown, teammates she had known during the most formative years of her life.
“It was so exciting when I saw the list,” Patty Porter Deschaine said this week.
That is because the 2022 class of inductees included people who had coached her like Mike Favreau and Larry Partridge as well as Heather Hake Hartford, a teammate on that 1981 title team.
Jessica Anderson Dodge is also in this new SHS class. Deschaine does not know her but can’t wait to have an exchange with her.
That is because Dodge played field hockey and lacrosse for St. Michael’s well after Deschaine did.
“I am looking forward to meeting her,” Deschaine said.
Jon Ratti was a neighbor in Springfield and a guidance counselor at nearby Green Mountain Union High School. One day Ratti was sitting at the Porter kitchen table talking about colleges with Deschaine.
St. Michael’s came up and that wound up being her home for four years.
But Deschaine’s connection with the Colchester campus was only beginning. Her daughters Megan and Jenna Deschaine also graduated from St. Michael’s College where they, too, were standouts on the field hockey field.
Megan was eyeing NESCAC schools like Trinity and Tufts.
She did a campus tour of St. Michael’s and something clicked.
“She said, ‘I think I’m going to like it here.’ I was thrilled,” Patty said.
When Jenna was a senior at Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire she was eying Keene State and SMC. Patty stayed out of the decision-making.
“We listed the top 10 things she liked about each,” Deschaine said.
St. Michael’s was the winner again.
Not only did St. Michael’s become a very long thread woven through the Deschaine life story, but so did field hockey.
It was 19 years ago that Stevens High School Athletic Director Matt Laramie talked Deschaine into taking the position of head coach for the Cardinals field hockey team.
She is still doing it today and having a great deal of success. She was named the Division III New Hampshire High School Field Hockey Coach of the Year the last two seasons.
It was an honor she and the undermanned team thoroughly earned in 2021. The roster numbered 12 players when everyone was there. Sometimes, they even had to play games while two players down. Yet, they fashioned a 9-4-1 record and made it all the way to the semifinals where they were beaten by Bishop Brady.
“It was a great group of girls,” Deschaine said.
Deschaine got to coach Megan and Jenna at Stevens, an experience she calls “priceless.”
The Deschaine field hockey coaching tradition marches on. Jenna is an assistant coach at Southern New Hampshire University while teaching science at Merrimack High School.
Deschaine played field hockey, basketball and softball at Springfield High.
She said she played basketball for the camaraderie but her strong sports were field hockey and softball.
She was a key player on the 1985 Springfield softball team that made it all the way to the state final before succumbing to Brattleboro.
It was a memorable semifinal game for the Cosmos against Mount Anthony. MAU was a big underdog and coach Tim Brown recalled his team had lost to the Cosmos by a double-digit score during the season.
Deschaine and her teammates hit the ball hard and scored a lot of runs. Brown knew he had to do something unconventional to have a chance so he went with an alignment that deployed four outfielders.
It worked for a long while. The Patriots were ahead 6-2 late in the game.
He had to eschew the four-outfield alignment in the final inning when the Cosmos had a runner on third. The batter hit the ball down the right field line for a base hit and the Cosmos won 7-6.
“If we had the fourth outfielder on that play, the ball would have been caught. It was ironic,” Brown said.
Those softball and field hockey memories burn brightly, but just as big of part of growing up in Springfield was being a member of coach Mike Favreau’s Springfield swim team.
Patty and her five siblings swam for Favreau’s dynasty and the Porters were all standouts in the water.
Deschaine, like Favreau, had a stint coaching swimming when she was asked to coach the Tiger Sharks in Claremont for the winter and summer seasons.
Deschaine was deeply touched by the honor of being selected for the Springfield Hall of Fame.
“It truly is an honor,” she said. “The first one I called to tell was my father. He was excited.”
Jack Porter, who was an assistant coach to Favreau on those Springfield swim teams, now lives in Florida.
Deschaine is a secretary in the Claremont school system and proudly wears the red and white of the Stevens Cardinals.
“I am a Cardinal but will be forever a Cosmo,” Deschaine said.
Never more than on March 5.
