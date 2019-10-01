Plenty of monumental events have transpired on the date of Oct. 11. Brooks Robinson tied a World Series record by reaching base five straight times that day in 1971. It was on Oct. 11, 1991 that Chip Beck tied a PGA record for lowest 18-hole score with a 59 at the Las Vegas Invitational and in 1925, the New York Giants played Providence on that day in the first NFL game.
Get ready for something special on Oct. 11, 2019 when the Rutland field hockey team pays a visit to Hartford. It should be a doozy.
Hartford won the first game 1-0 in overtime. Rutland bounced back and won a 2-1 classic by staving off heavy pressure from the Hurricanes throughout the second half.
These outstanding teams have the rubber game ahead of them — a third meeting that came about when Mount Anthony dropped field hockey at the beginning of the preseason and the Raiders and Hurricanes needed to fill out their schedule.
Hartford's first loss of the year was not enough to drop the Hurricanes from the top spot in the Rutland Herald / Times Argus field hockey poll, but it makes the hierarchy look more like Hartford is No. 1 and unbeaten Mount Abraham is 1-A.
Here's the most enticing thing: Hartford and Mount Abe are both Division II teams. A meeting between the Hurricanes and Eagles would make for a dream final.
While the loss did not drop Hartford, the win moves Rutland up to the No. 3 spot.
Here we go:
1. Hartford 8-1-1 (1). Coach Heather Scudder had a lengthy confab with the Hurricanes after the loss in Rutland. Now, they will get the Raiders in their own house for the first time but there is plenty of business to take care of before that.
2. Mount Abraham 6-0-2 (2). The Eagles are 4-0 against Division I opponents.
3. Rutland 5-3-1 (6). Too bad there can't be a fourth meeting with the Hurricanes in the postseason.
4. CVU 6-3-1 (8). Here come the Redhawks. They have won the last three by a combined 10-1 score.
5. Windsor 6-1-1 (3). Yellow Jackets are still my favorite in Division III despite a recent loss to D-II Woodstock.
6. Rice 5-3-1 (UR). The Green Knights are a team on the upswing. They are unbeaten (4-0-1) over their last five games.
7. Otter Valley 5-2 (3). The Division II tournament is going to be awesome and the Otters will be right in the thick of it.
8. Burr and Burton 5-4 (UR). The Bulldogs are another team to watch come the Division II playoffs.
9. St. Johnsbury 5-2 (UR). The Hilltoppers have won four straight with one of the victims being a very good Spaulding team.
10. Woodstock 3-4-1 (UR). You need to look past the record. The Wasps have tied Rutland and split with Windsor. Wendy Wannop is grooming a dangerous team for the Division II playoffs.
On the bubble: Missisquoi, Mount Mansfield, Colchester, Bellows Falls, Spaulding, Stowe and South Burlington.
