A jam-packed room at the Holiday Inn Rutland-Killington in Rutland celebrated as the 2019 stock car racing season was officially wrapped up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway and the King of Dirt Racing (KOD) Crate Modified Series this past Saturday.
The event included a red-carpet reception, live driver interviews on social media and awards for more than 65 top drivers and racing personalities.
West Sand Lake, New York, veteran Kenny Tremont Jr. collected a record-extending 10th Devil’s Bowl Speedway championship, pocketing $5,000 for his title in the headline Pepsi Sportsman Modified division. His father, Ken Tremont Sr., was honored for his 12th Devil’s Bowl crown as a car owner — his first came in 1970.
Fourth-generation racer Bobby Hackel earned the KOD championship in his first attempt at chasing the tour’s schedule. The Rensselaer, New York, driver was also named the King of Dirt Racing “Driver of the Year.” Hackel clinched the championship by just seven points over Vince Quenneville. Hackel earned $2,500 for his efforts.
Sixteen-year-old Johnny Bruno, of Castleton, took home the title and $1,200 in Devil’s Bowl’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division in his first year driving a Modified.
West Rutland’s Scott FitzGerald walked across the stage as a champion for the first time in his 30-year career, taking the Super Stock title. Chris Murray was the runner-up ahead of Andrew FitzGerald — the champion’s son — and rookies Mark Norris and Cam Gadue.
Sophomore Mini Stock driver Craig Kirby was recognized as his division’s champion. The St. Albans product was out of state on business, so his girlfriend, Karissa Macomber, stepped in on his behalf to deliver a heartfelt speech.
Evan Roberts, of Fletcher, took the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint championship to become the youngest Devil’s Bowl Speedway champion at 13 years, 5 months and 6 days.
Will Hull, of Plainfield, who was also away on business, was recognized as the track’s 360 Sprint Car champion after a dominant run in that division’s four-race mini-series.
Many special annual awards were presented as well.
Butch Rogers, of Castleton, received the John Bruno Award — Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s most prestigious honor — in recognition of a lifetime of contributions to stock car racing while maintaining high standards of conduct and respect. Rogers was a champion Late Model driver in the 1970s and 1980s and remains active at the speedway as a sponsor and crew member for driver Billy Lussier.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway owner Alayne Bruno was given the Award of Excellence for her commitment to the immediate success and future growth of Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Bruno, who was taken by complete surprise during the presentation, received perhaps the most enthusiastic ovation of the evening and thanked the racing community for its years of support.
The King of Dirt Racing Hall of Honors inducted two new members: Series founders Rob Hazer and his father, Brev Hayes. Though neither was able to attend the event, their announcement was well-received by the crowd. They have stepped back from racing operations but will be forever enshrined for their efforts in building King of Dirt Racing, which, to date, has held 61 races and crowned 11 champions across three divisions in just five short years.
The KOD Award of Excellence was presented to the staff of Elmo’s Speed & Supply in Burnt Hills, N.Y., which serves as the Official Parts Distributor for both King of Dirt and Devil’s Bowl. Elmo and Chris Reckner accepted the award to much applause.
King of Dirt Racing’s special awards also included the fan-voted Most Popular Driver Award and the Bicknell Racing Products “Top Warrior” laurels, both of which went to Brian Calabrese. The Memorable Moment award was presented to Joey Scarborough and Mike Fisher received the Ultimate Underdog award.
Devil’s Bowl staff member Josh Richards was the popular recipient of the track’s Dedication Award for his tireless efforts, which include facility maintenance, track surface preparation, and several race-day positions.
Rookie of the Year honors were presented to Sportsman Modified driver Joey Roberts and his son, Evan, the 500cc Mini Sprint champion, as well as Super Stock driver Mark Norris and Mini Stock racer David Sartwell-Cornell. Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald took the KOD Crate Modified Series Newcomer of the Year award.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Sportsmanship awards, which are decided by a blind vote of drivers and officials, went to Sportsman Modified driver Jim Ryan, Limited Sportsman champion Johnny Bruno, Super Stock champion Scott FitzGerald, Mini Stock rookie Katrina Bean and 500cc Mini Sprint champion Evan Roberts. Frank Hoard III won the Sportsmanship award for King of Dirt Racing.
The Devil’s Bowl Most Improved Driver honors, also decided by vote, went to Sportsman Modified driver Marty Kelly III, 500cc Mini Sprint rookie Mia Koponen, and multi-award winners Bruno, Norris, and Bean.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway has announced that its 54th stock car racing season will open on Sunday, May 17. The full Devil’s Bowl schedule and the King of Dirt Racing Crate Modified Series schedule, which is expected to include some new events in 2020, will be announced soon.
For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or www.KingofDirtRacing.com, or call (802) 265-3112.
