WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway is primed and ready for its 57th season of stock car racing with a 20-event schedule of races.
Opening night is set for Saturday, April 29 – marking the earliest planned start at the facility since 1990.
The weekly Saturday night championship divisional lineup features the headline Sportsman Modifieds and the supporting Limited Sportsman and Novice Sportsman classes; all three levels utilize the same technical rulebook and equipment, and driver eligibility is based on experience. An average of nearly 70 total Sportsman cars was the weekly norm at Devil’s Bowl in 2022, and all indications point to similar numbers in 2023.
The weekly card also has the Mini Stock division, the 500cc Mini Sprints, and – on a mostly bi-weekly basis – the brand-new, entry-level “Crown Vic” division featuring Ford Crown Victorias and similar models, many of them former police cars taking on a new life.
Special attractions throughout the summer will bring in Modifieds, Sprint Cars, vintage racecars, the Enduro Series and the open-cockpit cars of the USAC Dirt Midget Association tour.
The season opens on Saturday, April 29 with a big payday, as the 30-lap Sportsman Modified feature is worth $3,000 to win. That race and the season’s second event on Saturday, May 6, will encourage teams from around the Northeast to test the Devil’s Bowl waters with a no-handicap “draw” format that gives visitors an even-keel chance in qualifying rounds.
The SCoNE Sprint Cars visit for the first time at the “Mother’s Day Weekend Special” on Saturday, May 13, and the season’s first 50-lap Enduro will highlight the program on Saturday, May 20.
The first major race will be the 14th Annual “Northeast Crate Nationals 100” on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-28, paying $5,000 to win. Local division qualifying and features will be held on Saturday, May 27, along with Mechanic Races and a special Sportsman Modified “Dash for Cash.”
All Sportsman qualifying and the 100-lap main event will be held on Sunday, May 28, along with the SCoNE Sprint Cars and Devil’s Bowl’s Limited Sportsman and Mini Stock divisions.
Father’s Day weekend brings in the stars and cars of the Short Track Super Series (STSS) on Sunday, June 18, for the annual “Slate Valley 50” paying $10,000 to win.
The 800-horsepower STSS Modifieds made their Vermont debut at Devil’s Bowl in 2022, with “Superman” Matt Sheppard picking up the victory during his historic 42-win season. There will be no competition on Saturday, June 17, but all racers, regardless of home track, division, or experience, are welcome to take part in an open practice session.
Devil’s Bowl celebrates the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, July 1, hosting Central Vermont’s largest fireworks show and a racing event. The Sportsman Modified “Firecracker 44” will pay $2,000 to win, and the card also features the Enduro Series and racing for weekly divisions.
The annual Mid-Season Championships will be held on Saturday, July 8, with a new double-feature format instead of double points. The SCoNE Sprint Cars also make their third stop of the season at that event, and the annual Driver Autograph Session will be a popular attraction at intermission.
Devil’s Bowl will throw it back to the early years on Saturday, July 15, with “Legends Night.” Champions and top drivers from the past will come home for a night of fun and nostalgia, the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series will add some retro flair with its old-school racecars, and grandstand admission prices will roll back about 50 years to just $5 for adults.
The following week, Saturday, July 22, the annual “Hometown Heroes” event will offer free admission for all nurses, first responders, law enforcement, and military members.
The “Battle at the Bowl” returns on Aug. 5-6 for a weekend overflowing with action. The Saturday, Aug. 5 show marks the first-ever appearance for the USAC Dirt Midget Association, featuring the racy, open-wheel, open-cockpit cars in their first visit to the West Haven half-mile.
On Sunday, Aug. 6, the ground-pounders are back as Big Block and Small Block Modifieds race for $10,000 to win in the 67-lap “C.J. Richards Classic.” Saturday features a full card of weekly divisions, and Sunday will have specials for the Sportsman, Limited, and Mini Stock classes.
The crown jewel for Devil’s Bowl Speedway continues to be the Vermont 200 on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-3. The longest and richest Sportsman Modified race in North America will pay a minimum of $10,000 to the winner, plus bonuses; the race drew 87 entries for 34 starting positions in 2022, and legendary driver Kenny Tremont Jr. took home $11,055 in total winnings.
Promoter Mike Bruno has announced that if a weekly Devil’s Bowl competitor can win the Vermont 200 in 2023, they will earn an additional $2,000 bonus.
All Sportsman Modified qualifying and the Vermont 200 main event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, along with SCoNE Sprint Cars and the weekly 500cc Mini Sprint division. Saturday’s program features qualifying and features for weekly divisions including a Limited Sportsman “Win & You’re In!” qualifying race, an optional Sportsman Modified Non-Winners Shootout, and the annual BBQ & Bonfire Party. The Sportsman Modified division will also have a “Win & You’re In!” qualifier on Aug. 26.
The USAC Dirt Midget Association makes a return trip on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the annual Heritage Family Credit Union “Member Night” event with free grandstand admission for all HFCU members. The season wraps up with Championship Night on Saturday, Sept. 16, with all weekly divisions, a 50-lap Sportsman special, Mechanic Races, and the final Enduro Series race of the year.
Kids are placed front-and-center with many special attractions throughout the season including the annual Poster Contest on May 20, Racecar Rides on June 24 and August 19, the “Back to School Night” backpack giveaway on July 29, and Bicycle Races on September 9. Grown-up kids get to have some fun, too, with Street-Legal Spectator Races on May 6 and July 22.
Weekly general admission pricing will increase for the first time in 10 years in 2023. Regular pricing will be $15 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under. The Infield will remain at $20 with children aged 12 and under free. Pit passes will also increase slightly to $28 for members and $38 for non-members. Special events will have different pricing. Competitor registration forms, membership licenses and season passes are available now.
