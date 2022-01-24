SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Devil’s Bowl Speedway officially put a wrap on the 2021 stock car racing season, hosting the annual Banquet of Champions on Saturday.
Drivers and teams from Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire traveled to a beautiful new location at the Holiday Inn-Saratoga Springs in the historic New York town to collect championship laurels, special awards, and nearly $25,000 in total point fund prize money.
The LaDuc Family received the lion’s share of the honors. Orwell’s Tim LaDuc and car owner Steve LaRose were celebrated as the champions of the headline Sportsman Modified division, earning $5,000 for their efforts. Anthony Warren was crowned Rookie of the Year. The title was the first for LaDuc since winning the crown in 2000 in the former 358-Modified division.
Moments after Tim LaDuc’s championship speech, the prestigious John Bruno Award was presented to him and brother Roger in memory of their late parents, Charles and Barbara, in recognition of their lifetime contributions to the sport of stock car racing while maintaining high standards of conduct and respect.
“Old Reliable” Charlie LaDuc began racing in the 1960s at Fairmont Speedway and continued at Devil’s Bowl until his passing in 1985. Barb LaDuc supported her family’s racing efforts for 60 years before her passing just hours before the 2021 season opener. The LaDucs received a lengthy standing ovation when the surprise announcement was made.
Bridport’s Troy Audet was the champion in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. Audet will compete as a rookie in the Sportsman class in 2022.
The Super Stock division was dominated by Fair Haven’s Chris Murray, who won 11 of 21 races on his way to his third championship. The Rookie of the Year was Chuck Bradford.
Ripton’s Chris Sumner captured his first Mini Stock title after a seven-win season. The Rookie of the Year was Daryl Gebo.
Another 11-win season was turned in by Orwell’s Ray Hanson in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprints. The Rookie of the Year was Gage Provencher.
Barnstead, New Hampshire’s Clay Dow was crowned the champion in the three-race Devil’s Bowl Speedway series for the Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) tour.
The Devil’s Bowl Speedway Award of Excellence was presented to Tony Andrews in recognition of his commitment to the immediate success and future growth of the facility.
The annual Dedication Award was given to Whitehall, New York’s Grace Alexander, who has worked in Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s food and beverage concessions since 2012.
The peer-voted Sportsmanship and Most Improved Driver award winners were also announced throughout the evening. Sportsmanship Awards went to Marty Kelly III, “Santa” Bob Kilburn, Mark Norris, Derrick “Moneybags” Counter and Vern Woodard.
Most Improved Driver honors went to Justin Stone, first-year Justin Lilly, Paul Braymer, Adam Mahoney, and Gage Provencher.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s 56th season of racing opens on Saturday, May 7.
