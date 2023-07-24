WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway is shaking things up on Sunday, Aug. 6 with the new-format “Prelude to the 200” event.
The event adds another marquee race for Sportsman Modifieds. The 67-lap “Prelude” will pay the winner $5,000 and a guaranteed starting position in the Vermont 200 on Labor Day weekend.
Promoter Mike Bruno also announced that the Big Block/Small Block Modified “Battle at the Bowl” portion of the event has been cancelled for 2023, due in part to the travel schedule that many of those teams are facing in the second half of the summer, as well as a long string of rainouts and rescheduled dates at Devil’s Bowl and elsewhere.
The new design of the “Prelude to the 200” adds another high-profile race to the already impressive Devil’s Bowl schedule. The race serves as the lead-up to the sixth annual $10,000-to-win Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200 on Sunday, Sept. 3. Devil’s Bowl Speedway now has the distinction as the host of the three richest Sportsman Modified races in North America; the $5,000-to-win Northeast Crate Nationals 100 ran on Memorial Day weekend and was won by Canadian invader Cody McPherson.
Often viewed as a support-level division, Sportsman cars share the same construction and technology as the Big Blocks, but with a more cost-effective General Motors “602 crate” engine that has been extremely popular in the last two decades.
Sportsman Modifieds have been the headline division at Devil’s Bowl for a dozen years and have been the top level at several tracks in New England and northern New York since the mid-2000s. Devil’s Bowl also offers Limited Sportsman and Novice Sportsman divisions, using the same rulebooks and equipment while dividing the groups by driver experience; in all, the Vermont track averages more than 70 Sportsman cars every week.
“Devil’s Bowl is known as a great Sportsman track, and we’re proud of that,” promoter Mike Bruno said, in a track press release. “There are more Sportsman cars in this region than any other type of racecar, so we want to reward those teams with another big event. I love Big Blocks and 358s, but their schedules are very busy these days. We’ve had a tough year with weather, and it just makes more sense right now for us to give back to the racers who support us weekly.”
The Aug. 5-6 weekend doubleheader remains in place as scheduled, with weekly divisions on Saturday night and a special first-time appearance by the DIRTcar Xtreme Dirt Midget Association. The Prelude to the 200 for Sportsman Modifieds will be a single-day event, run in its entirety on Sunday, August 6, with all qualifying and the 67-lap feature on Sunday only. More schedule details will be announced soon.
SCONE
Donnelly wins
BRADFORD — Chris Donnelly had a point to make at Bear Ridge Speedway, and he made it with resounding authority. The seven-time McGee Automotive Family Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) champion wanted to redeem himself after a handful of frustrating outings, and did so on Saturday by lapping most of the field and cruising to a convincing victory.
The win was worth $1,000 for “The Professor” and tightened his stranglehold on the championship point standings entering a month-long break before the season’s final three races.
Donnelly’s run to the win on Hoosier Tire East Night at Bear Ridge Speedway was seemingly inevitable, as he flew through the field in his qualifying heat, narrowly missing the win by inches to rookie Jason Goff. Donnelly qualified within the handicapped starting positions at the front of the field and need just a half-dozen laps to climb from sixth place at the start into the lead.
The Piermont, New Hampshire veteran swept his Fornwalt Excavation/Tuck’s Repair No. 17 past Goff and early leader Doug McPhail and never looked back in the caution-free, 25-lap A-Main feature, lapping the field up to sixth place. He beat Goff by an incredible margin of 11.120 seconds on a track that was averaging 14 seconds per lap.
Goff’s runner-up finish was the best run of his rookie season, and his Don Mason-owned team was finally able to register a solid result after some promising runs that went sour. Matt Tanner made a rare Bear Ridge appearance and had a strong run from 12th starting position to finish third and collect the Rockingham Boat Hard Charger Award.
Will Hull, Doug McPhail, and Troy Comeau had an entertaining three-way battle for most of the race, and after swapping positions several times, they finished 4-5-6 as the final three drivers on the lead lap. Jake Williams was seventh ahead of Mark Cole, Floyd Billington, and Kadyn Berry.