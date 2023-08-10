Devil’s Bowl Speedway is off this week, but as the drivers get a much-needed midseason cool down, the points races remain hotly contested.
Five events remain on the Devil’s Bowl schedule starting with the Friend Construction Night next Saturday, Aug. 19 and wrapping up with the Championship Finale on Sept. 16.
The story of the season in the headline Sportsman Modified division has been parity.
There hasn’t been a repeat winner and it has made for a division that is wide open moving into the homestretch of the season.
The current leader in the clubhouse is actually a driver who hasn’t found victory lane this summer. Tim LaDuc leads the Sportsman Modified racers with 543 points.
LaDuc’s strength this season has been his consistency. The Orwell native currently leads the division with six top-five finishes and has finished in the top 10 10 times.
Fair Haven’s Justin Comes is right on LaDuc’s bumper, sitting two points back at 541. Comes got a big win on July 30 that helped boost him up in the standings. He’s been really strong otherwise as well with five top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes.
Fairlee’s Kevin Chaffee also has a win to his name this season and he sits 36 points back of the LaDuc’s lead pace. Chaffee’s win in mid-May was his first in five years and his performances in other races have kept him in the thick of things.
Billy Lussier, Frankie Hoard III and Tanner Siemons are all within 100 points of LaDuc. All three are winless, but have many top-fives and and top-10s to their name.
Orwell’s Randy Ryan has a pretty solid hold on the Limited Sportsman division with 628 points, giving him an 82-point lead over the competition.
Ryan has been to victory lane a division-high three times this season and has nine top-five finishes.
Jason Quenneville and Gary English are in striking distance of Ryan, tied for second place, 82 points back. Queeneville has a win to his name this year. Anthony Ryan also has a win and he sits in fourth, 102 points back of Randy Ryan. Alex Layn rounds out the top five, just ahead of Hunter Nutter and Bob Kilburn.
The Novice Sportsman division is led by Hartland’s Tyler Travis, with 588 points. Similar to LaDuc in the Sportsman Modifieds, it has been Travis’s consistency that has led the way.
Travis hasn’t been to victory lane, but boasts nine top-fives, three more than anyone else in the division. He also has the most top-10 finishes with 13.
The battle for second place is a tight one. Rookie Adam LaFountain, from Starksboro, is 44 points back of Travis with 544 points. LaFountain picked up his lone win of the season on a rain-filled day at Devil’s Bowl in late June.
Just six points back of LaFountain is Ripton’s Don Williams, who also has a win this summer. Orwell’s Randy Edson, a division rookie, and Joshua Patterson are also within 100 points of the lead pace.
The 500CC Mini Sprints division is well up for grabs. Whiting’s Logan Denis holds the lead in the division with 605 points. Denis has a pair of wins and leads the division with 11 top-five finishes.
Raymond Hanson is just 22 points back of Denis. He has a division-high three victories. Poultney’s John Smith is just eight points back of Hanson, having won two races.
Roger LaDuc, Gage Provencher, John Carleton and Chayton Young are all within 100 points of Denis’ lead pace as well.
Brandon’s Mark Mahoney holds the lead in the Mini Stocks division with 569 points. Mahoney has a win to his name and six top-five finishes, which is tied for most in the division.
Proctor’s Austin McKirryher is 25 points back of Mahoney and has a division-high 11 top-10 finishes. Cornwall’s Brian Blake is tied for the division lead with three wins and sits 28 points back of Mahoney.
Craig Kirby and Chase Allen are both within 50 points of Mahoney, while Jake Barrows and Jakobee Alger are within 100 points.
The Crown Vic division has looked like a three-driver race between Rob Steele, Norm Morrill and Jackson Ducharme.
Steele leads the division with 340 points and also has the most victories with three. Morrill is 16 points back and Ducharme is 28 points back, with both winning a race.
Eric Leno is in pole position in the Enduro division with a pair of wins. Brent Wilbur and Kevin Pearsall are six points behind, while Andrew Lopes and Kenney Torey are 16 points behind.
