WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway postponed the “Battle at the Bowl” event on Sunday to this upcoming Sunday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
A wet weather forecast at race time combined with heavily saturated grounds left by a massive rainstorm on Saturday – which cancelled a separate racing event for the track’s weekly divisions – forced the decision.
With standing water on the racing surface and a drenched infield that would have negatively affected the experience for racing fans, there was no possibility of having a successful event on Aug. 8. Tickets and pit passes purchased online will be honored on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The third annual “Battle at the Bowl” has a unique format for Big Block and Small Block Dirt Modifieds that pays $10,000 to the winner of the 50-lap Main Event, and it also includes a pair of 25-lap preliminary features that each pay $1,500 to win. Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s weekly Sportsman Modified, O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman, and Summit Up Construction Mini Stock divisions are also on the program.
“This is a disappointment for sure, but we don’t want to anything halfway,” Devil’s Bowl Speedway promoter Mike Bruno said, in a track press release. “There are a lot of fans and race teams traveling a long way for the ‘Battle at the Bowl’ and we have to be mindful of them, but there is also just too much water on the grounds here right now. We’ll be ready to go next Sunday for a great event, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Grandstand general admission for Sunday, Aug. 15 will be $30 for adults and $5 for kids aged 12 and under. Tickets are available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day. Infield drive-in parking is $40 for adults and free for kids aged 12 and under.
Pit passes are $45 per person, available at the speedway or on the “Pit Pay” Mobile App; the minimum age in the pit area is 10 years old, with proof of age required for minors, per Vermont State Law.
