WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway has made some exciting schedule changes for the autumn portion of the 2020 dirt track stock car racing season.
As fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has forced facilities in nearby states to stop hosting races, the Vermont facility is adapting with the ever-changing times to safely provide racers and fans with more suitable options.
Vermont’s pandemic health and safety guidelines remain firmly in place, helping the Green Mountain State to currently be in a better position than many surrounding areas. With several speedways in New York State forced to interrupt or even end to their seasons prematurely – and as schools begin to reopen – Devil’s Bowl Speedway promoter Mike Bruno has worked to offer favorable date changes and event alternatives for teams and spectators while adhering to COVID-19 policies.
The event planned at Devil’s Bowl for Sunday, Aug. 23, will remain in place as scheduled, featuring the annual “Charlie LaDuc Memorial” 54-lap special for the headline Pepsi Sportsman Modified division. The track’s weekly O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman, Super Stock, Mini Stock, and Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint divisions will also be on the card for a full night of racing beginning at 7 p.m.
Following that event, with the school year on the horizon, Bruno has implemented a switch to Saturday-night racing beginning Aug. 29, as he first announced during the pre-race drivers meeting last week.
The “Prelude to the 200” event on Saturday, Aug. 29, will be packed with action: The wild-and-crazy Enduro Series returns for a 50-lap race, and the Sportsman Modified race will offer a “Win and You’re In!” guaranteed Vermont 200 starting position to the winner. The Sportsman Modified “B-Feature” for non-qualifiers will pay a special $250 bonus to the winner.
The Limited Sportsman, Mini Stock, and 500cc Mini Sprint classes will also be on the program, with the Limiteds running 25 laps for $400 to win. The final Pro Stock/Super Stock combination event has been rescheduled to the Vermont 200 to allow and encourage teams from those divisions to support a special event at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh, N.Y., on Aug. 29.
The Interstate All Battery Center Vermont 200 will remain as originally scheduled for Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6, with racing at 5 p.m. on both nights.
Brendan Gibbons, of Scotia, N.Y., filed as the first official entry of the race this week.
Saturday’s program features the fourth annual “Ron Casey Memorial” Non-Winners Race for Sportsman Modified drivers, as well as a 40-lap “Win and You’re In!” event for the Limited Sportsman class.
Qualifying and feature races are also on tap for the Pro Stock/Super Stock and Mini Stock divisions, and the Pro Stock champion will be crowned. The 500cc Mini Sprint division will also qualify and race the first half of a special two-day, two-segment weekend event.
The Sunday portion of the Vermont 200 Weekend features the biggest Crate Sportsman Modified race in the country for the third consecutive year, with qualifying and a 200-lap main event paying $7,500 to win, $300 to the last-place finisher and more than $5,000 in lap leader bonus money.
The Sprint Cars of New England tour will also be in action on Sunday, along with the second half of the 500cc Mini Sprint race.
Saturday night racing returns on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. with a full championship point-counting event for the Sportsman, Limited, Super Stock, Mini Stock and Mini Sprint classes.
The Big Block and Small Block Modifieds will return on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m., with the “Slate Valley 100” paying $10,000 to the winner.
Fresh off the successful “Battle at the Bowl” event on Aug. 9, and with tracks like Lebanon Valley and Fonda shuttering their regular seasons, Devil’s Bowl is seizing the opportunity for a second high-profile race. The Slate Valley 100 will have a more traditional format of time trials, heats, and a 100-lap main event. The Sportsman, Limited, and Mini Sprint divisions will also be on the program.
The 2020 track champions will be decided on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m., with a full card of racing for all five regular weekly divisions including the Super Stocks.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s 54th stock car racing season will wrap up with the special “Foliage Fun Run” non-points event on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
The Foliage Fun Run will feature the long-awaited return of the “Open Competition” format, as well as a 100-lap Enduro race and Mechanics Races in all regular divisions.
The Modified class will be an anything-goes, “run what you brung” affair, with any engine, suspension, body, or tire combination permitted; the only two rules are that the car must use a standard Modified-type chassis and weigh a minimum of 2,400 pounds. Rules for the Stock Car, Mini Stock, and Mini Sprint divisions will be announced prior to the event.
Each Saturday event has a built-in rain date of Sunday, and the Vermont 200 Weekend has a rain date of Labor Day Monday. Further news and announcements are expected as each event approaches, and all events are subject to change according to weather or COVID-19 regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.