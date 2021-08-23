POULTNEY — There is a very tall sunflower near the Poultney girls soccer field. That’s about how high the Blue Devils’ hopes are for the new season.
The COVID tinged 2020 season is nothing but a bad memory for the Devils. They fashioned a 2-7-1 record before having to get special permission to cross the state line to Orford, New Hampshire to play Rivendell for the Division IV playoffs. Once there, they lost on the penalty-kick tiebreaker to the Raptors.
But a new season brings enthusiasm and hope. There are numbers (around 20 players) and plenty of experience returning.
There are pieces in place all over the field.
You can start in the goal where sophomore Kenzie Ezzo returns.
“Kenzie has a year of varsity under her belt and she looks strong,” Poultney coach Hannah Corkum said. “She is kind of building on her confidence.”
Then, you can move up to the attack where players like Kaydyn L’Esperance, Hailey Hayes, Kaitlyn DeBonis and Ana Leice Taylor have some size and can mix it up.
Corkum is hoping their nose for the ball results in goals.
Junior Hannah Welch, the captain, is a rock in the midfield area.
“Hannah is always a really strong force in the middle,” Corkum said.
The missing piece that Corkum is searching for is someone to play in front of keeper Ezzo. Grace Hayes, last year’s sweeper, has graduated.
Emily Handley is a stout defender but she has played on the top of the diamond on the defensive end. She played so well there that Corkum is reluctant to move her but she does represent a viable option as the sweeper back.
Courtney Ezzo returns for her sophomore year and brings plenty of skill and stamina to the midfield area.
“Courtney is really strong at midfield for us and she can go all day long,” Corkum said.
Georgia Donaldson is a freshman who will figure in the alignment somewhere.
Joining DeBonis and L’Esperance as sophomores are Bella Mack, Genesis Mead and Emily McFadden.
Other juniors include Naomi Haviland and Molly Hier over from Mill River.
Senior Hannah Webster is one of the league’s most talented players. She poses a scoring threat and can also control the midfield area.
Emma Hayford is a senior and Julie Farley and Laura Winter rare juniors.
Ericka Woodbury adds more depth with her versatility.
Scrimmage on Saturday
The Vergennes soccer team is spending the night at Lake St. Catherine State Park. a tradition at the school.
The Commodores will come over to Poultney for a scrimmage with the Blue Devils on Saturday morning.
The Blue Devils open the season on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. against Twin Valley.
Corkum hopes that is the beginning of putting 2020 in the rear view mirror.
