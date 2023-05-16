POULTNEY — The temperature dipped below 50 degrees but a biting wind made it feel much colder than that. The Poultney softball players didn't mind. They were in Seventh Heaven on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils won their seventh consecutive game under the lights of Legion Field by beating neighboring Fair Haven 7-2.
Kait DeBonis earned the complete-game victory by holding the Slaters to five hits, striking out five and walking just one.
"Kait has got a lot of confidence now," Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said.
Poultney owns a 9-3 record heading into Thursday night's Senior Game against Bellows Falls.
"It is definitely our attitude. We are not getting down on ourselves this year," DeBonis said.
She also had what her adversary did not have — some terrific defensive support.
Fair Haven's Riley Babbie also pitched very well, striking out 10.
But Babbie's defense committed numerous errors that allowed the Blue Devils to run wild on the bases.
"We have played great defense and we all work well together," DeBonis said.
Poultney's defense did not allow the Slaters a window to mount a rally. Just a sampling:
__ Shortstop Hannah Welch made a spectacular play on a ball hit up the middle to take a base hit away from Fair Haven's Tori Raymond in the fifth.
__ The one time that Welch did make a bad throw to first, Welch's senior classmate Emily Handley deftly picked the ball out of the dirt for the out.
"She saves me," Welch said.
__ Center fielder Bella Mack threw out a runner attempting to stretch a single into a double.
__ DeBonis stabbed a torrid line drive back to the circle and whirled to get the runner trying to get back to first for a double play.
The one thing you can't defend is a home run and the Slaters had one. Jaylena Haley hit one over the center field fence in the seventh inning that hit the top of the wall and caromed over.
Haley had hit home runs before but never one that has cleared a fence.
"Honestly, I thought it was just a normal pop fly and then I saw the ball hit the top of the fence and bounce over," Haley said.
The Slaters had their chance to jump on top in the first inning when Veronica Redondo singled up the middle and Babbie walked. But DeBonis was tough in the clutch, striking out the next batter for the second out and then getting the final out on a ground ball to third baseman Georgia Donaldson.
The Devils broke on top in the bottom of the first when Laura Winter singled home Elizabeth Woodbury.
They added on with two in the third, the big blow in the frame being an RBI triple by Laura Winter.
Welch also had a base hit in the inning and scored, just part of her big offensive night. She hit the ball hard all three times, scorching a line drive that was caught by center fielder Amelia Munger before contributing two hard singles.
The Devils scored three more in the fourth on just one hit, a single by Handley.
Welch singled and scored on an error in the fifth to extend the lead to 6-0.
The Slaters did scored twice in the seventh on Haley's blast and Tori Raymond's sacrifice fly that plated Elizabeth Munger.
There is something special going on at Legion Field and the Blue Devils would love to keep it going on Thursday when Bellows Falls comes to town for Senior Day.
The winning streak boosts the Devils' record to 9-3.
The Slaters are experiencing the other side of softball and fall to 2-9.
But Babbie seems to have found her groove and if the Slaters can play some defense behind her, they can get different results.
Welch and Winter each went 2-for-3 to lead the Blue Devils.
"The one thing we didn't do as well today as we have been doing is hit," Lamberton said.
They will hope the hits begin falling at Legion Field on Thursday night as they try to give the seniors Welch, Handley, Erica Woodbury, Elizabeth Woodbury, Winter and Lydia Book a victory on their special night.
