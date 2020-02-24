POULTNEY — Both faucets were turned on full blast at Poultney High School during the Blue Devils’ 46-40 overtime victory over Twin Valley in girls basketball Monday night.
There was the red hot shooting of freshman Emily Handley behind the 3-point arc and the icy cool of Hannah Welch who displayed composure well beyond her freshman standing.
Welch made four straight free throws in the overtime including the winning one that put the Devils in front 40-39 with 2:22 left.
“I just relaxed. I pretended we were at practice,” Welch said.
It was a great night for seniors Kassidy Mack and Katarina Scribner on Senior Night for it doubled the Blue Devils’ victory total of three last year.
“We were just very confident. This is the best year we’ve had,” Mack said.
“We have been playing so well as a team together,” Welch said.
After seeing their team lose in a boys game on Friday night when Proctor fashioned an incredible comeback, this time Poultney fans saw their girls team win with a frenzied rally of their own.
The Devils were down by 10 points (36-26) in the fourth quarter before staging their own comeback that brought the Poultney crowd to life.
Handley and Grace Hayes, the quarterback of the offense, stuck 3-point field goals, that helped to bring the Devils to within 37-32 with 3:08 remaining. Handley had five 3-pointers in the game.
Freshman Hailey Taran got an inside hoop to make it a one-possession game and then Handley nailed her fifth 3-pointer to tie it and the game went to overtime at 37-37.
This is where Welch showed the poise that belies her age. She sank two free throws to give the Devils the lead for good and then drained two more to cushion the lead to 42-39.
“We just talked about staying calm and keeping our heads in the overtime,” Mack said.
Welch fouled out with 1:22 remaining but she had already more than done her part.
TV’s Sadie Boyd made one of her free throws to pare the lead to 42-40 but Taran answered with another huge inside hoop with 50 ticks left on the clock to bump the lead to 44-40.
Mack swished two free throws with 33 seconds to go and the Devils were home free.
“We missed some easy ones early in the game, but our young players have been playing well,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
Blue Devil fans got a scare in the second quarter when Hayes hit the wall hard and had to leave the game. She is the heart and soul of the team with her ball handling and distribution of the ball.
She re-entered quickly and was instrumental in this sixth victory for the Devils against 12 defeats.
Poultney wraps up its season with a makeup game at home against Black River on Wednesday.
The Wildcats fell to 6-13.
The victory broke a five-game losing streak for the Blue Devils and it ended a two-game winning streak for the Wildcats.
Handley made a 3-point field goal for the game’s first points but little did anyone know that would be the beginning of a night when she would can five 3s for her 15 points.
Taran followed with 11 points, Hayes had eight, Welch seven and Mack added five.
Katelyn Longe led Twin Valley with eight points.
NOTES: Mack also sang the national anthem. ... Poultney senior cheerleaders Isabella Milazzo, Lauren Schreiber, Jessi Charles and Lyndsey Reed were also honored before the game. ... It was announced the doors will open to the Poultney gym at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday for the boys basketball first-round playoff game Tuesday evening against Blue Mountain.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.