POULTNEY — Top-seeded Poultney bolted to a 33-0 halftime lead and rolled past Woodstock 40-28 on Saturday, advancing to next Saturday's Division III football semifinals.
The 8-1 Blue Devils will host the surging Windsor Yellow Jackets, who took a 22-12 upset on Springfield Friday night.
"I was very pleased," said Poultney coach Dave Capman. "I was concerned that we'd look beyond this game but we took care of this game."
No. 8 Woodstock ended the season at 0-9.
Caden Capman and Levi Allen had interception returns for scores, the former for some 65 yards and the latter for another 45.
More big plays came from Lucas DuPell. After the first of two Allen TD runs put the Blue Devils on top, DuPell broke off scoring runs of 85 and 45 yards on successive touches.
Poultney gave its younger players plenty of work in this one and will be healthy going into next week's game. The Yellow Jackets have won four of their last five games.
Poultney is 7-0 since its 6-0 loss in Week 2 to BFA-Fairfax.
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 40, Mill River 0
FAIRFAX — No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille shut out No. 7 Mill River 40-0 on Saturday and will host Otter Valley in next Saturday's semifinals.
Mill River ends the season at 2-7. BFA is 8-1, with its one loss against OV last week.
FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS
Next week's matchups
Friday: Burr and Burton at Middlebury in Division I, Fair Haven at Brattleboro and Bellows Falls at U-32 in D-II.
Saturday: Essex at St. Johnsbury in D-I, and Windsor at Poultney and Otter Valley at BFA-Fairfax in D-III.
FIELD HOCKEY
Rice 2, Rutland 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Kate Buckley had a goal and an assist in top-seeded Rice's 2-0 victory over Rutland in a Division I semifinal.
Caitlin Smith and Theresa Strousse combined for two saves for the shutout for the 10-4-1 Green Knights.
Amy Hester also had a goal for Rice.
Rutland keeper Jessica Ebbighausen kept her club in the contest with 11 saves.
The eighth-seeded Raiders finished up at 6-9-1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alfred 22, Castleton 15
ALFRED, N.Y. — Castleton held a 15-13 lead by virtue of a Jacob McCarthy to Dylan Ellis touchdown pass and three Andy Kenosh field goals when Alfred's Dashown Wilson hit Shy'rel Broadwater with a 32-yard TD pass with five minutes left in the game for the game-winning score on Saturday.
The Pioneers converted the two-point try for a 22-15 victory.
The loss leaves Castleton winless for the season at 0-7 and 0-3 in the conference.
Alfred State is 1-2 in conference play.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Plymouth State 1, Castleton 0
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Sofia Karlsson scored a first-half goal to lead Plymouth State to a 1-0 win over Castleton on Saturday.
The win puts Plymouth State a game up on the Spartans in conference play with a record of 4-3. Castleton is 3-4.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 3, Plymouth State 1
CASTLETON — Jack Kingdon scored a pair of goals to lead Castleton to a 3-1 victory over Plymouth State on Saturday in Little East play.
Jacob Godfrey added a goal and Alex Fernald made five saves as Castleton improves to 2-5 in conference play.
Plymouth State falls to 0-5-2.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 7, Keuka College 1
CASTLETON — Castleton topped Keuka College 7-1 in women's field hockey Saturday.
Allison Lowell had a pair of goals and an assist and Gabriella Hunt and Cydney Jeffrey each added two.
Olivia Trevisani also scored for the Spartans who improve to 10-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.