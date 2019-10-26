POULTNEY — Top-seeded Poultney bolted to a 33-0 halftime lead and rolled past Woodstock 40-28 on Saturday, advancing to next Saturday's Division III football semifinals.

The 8-1 Blue Devils will host the surging Windsor Yellow Jackets, who took a 22-12 upset on Springfield Friday night.

"I was very pleased," said Poultney coach Dave Capman. "I was concerned that we'd look beyond this game but we took care of this game."

No. 8 Woodstock ended the season at 0-9.

Caden Capman and Levi Allen had interception returns for scores, the former for some 65 yards and the latter for another 45.

More big plays came from Lucas DuPell. After the first of two Allen TD runs put the Blue Devils on top, DuPell broke off scoring runs of 85 and 45 yards on successive touches.

Poultney gave its younger players plenty of work in this one and will be healthy going into next week's game. The Yellow Jackets have won four of their last five games.

Poultney is 7-0 since its 6-0 loss in Week 2 to BFA-Fairfax.

BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 40, Mill River 0

FAIRFAX — No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille shut out No. 7 Mill River 40-0 on Saturday and will host Otter Valley in next Saturday's semifinals.

Mill River ends the season at 2-7. BFA is 8-1, with its one loss against OV last week.

FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS

Next week's matchups

Friday: Burr and Burton at Middlebury in Division I, Fair Haven at Brattleboro and Bellows Falls at U-32 in D-II.

Saturday: Essex at St. Johnsbury in D-I, and Windsor at Poultney and Otter Valley at BFA-Fairfax in D-III.

FIELD HOCKEY

Rice 2, Rutland 0

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Kate Buckley had a goal and an assist in top-seeded Rice's 2-0 victory over Rutland in a Division I semifinal.

Caitlin Smith and Theresa Strousse combined for two saves for the shutout for the 10-4-1 Green Knights.

Amy Hester also had a goal for Rice.

Rutland keeper Jessica Ebbighausen kept her club in the contest with 11 saves.

The eighth-seeded Raiders finished up at 6-9-1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alfred 22, Castleton 15

ALFRED, N.Y. — Castleton held a 15-13 lead by virtue of a Jacob McCarthy to Dylan Ellis touchdown pass and three Andy Kenosh field goals when Alfred's Dashown Wilson hit Shy'rel Broadwater with a 32-yard TD pass with five minutes left in the game for the game-winning score on Saturday.

The Pioneers converted the two-point try for a 22-15 victory.

The loss leaves Castleton winless for the season at 0-7 and 0-3 in the conference.

Alfred State is 1-2 in conference play.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Plymouth State 1, Castleton 0

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Sofia Karlsson scored a first-half goal to lead Plymouth State to a 1-0 win over Castleton on Saturday.

The win puts Plymouth State a game up on the Spartans in conference play with a record of 4-3. Castleton is 3-4.

MEN'S SOCCER

Castleton 3, Plymouth State 1

CASTLETON — Jack Kingdon scored a pair of goals to lead Castleton to a 3-1 victory over Plymouth State on Saturday in Little East play.

Jacob Godfrey added a goal and Alex Fernald made five saves as Castleton improves to 2-5 in conference play.

Plymouth State falls to 0-5-2.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Castleton 7, Keuka College 1

CASTLETON — Castleton topped Keuka College 7-1 in women's field hockey Saturday.

Allison Lowell had a pair of goals and an assist and Gabriella Hunt and Cydney Jeffrey each added two.

Olivia Trevisani also scored for the Spartans who improve to 10-6.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

PLAYOFF SCORES

FOOTBALL

Division I Quarterfinals

Saint Johnsbury 43, Colchester 7
Burr and Burton 61, Hartford 29

Division III

Poultney 40, Woodstock 28
BFA-Fairfax 40, Mill River 0

BOYS SOCCER

Division II Quarterfinals

Harwood 3, Lyndon 1

Division IV Quarterfinals

West Rutland 2, Proctor 1 (2OT)
Arlington 3, White River Valley 1
Twin Valley 8, Blue Mountain 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I Quarterfinals

CVU 3, Mount Mansfield 0
Burlington 1, Mount Anthony 0
Colchester 4, Essex 2

Division II Quarterfinals

Rice 4, U-32 3
Harwood 3, Mount Abraham 1

Division III Quarterfinals

Enosburg 1, Peoples 0
Vergennes 6, Windsor 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Division I Quarterfinals

Rice 2, Rutland 0

Division III Quarterfinals

Missisquoi 1, Harwood 0
Stowe 5, Springfield 0
