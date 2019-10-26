Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Periods of rain. High near 50F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 46F. SE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.