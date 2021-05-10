POULTNEY — Emily Handley had a big hand in Poultney’s 14-13 come-from-behind victory over Proctor on Monday.
The Blue Devils rallied from a 12-2 deficit, the centerpiece of the comeback being an eight-run fifth inning. Handley had the only two hits in that inning, a frame where the Blue Devils were gifted with seven walks.
Her second hit drove in two runs to tie the game at 12-12.
She also slapped a hard ground ball in the seventh that resulted in an infield error enabling courtesy runner Courtney Ezzo to come home with the game-ending run.
But maybe Handley’s biggest contribution came with her glove in the seventh. The Phantoms had the top of the order up that inning and Handley made a tough scoop of a low throw to first by shortstop Hannah Welch to give the Phantoms a much smaller window for the big inning they were hoping for. They scored just one run in the frame.
“We’ve worked on those a lot this year,” Handley said. “Big plays like those have to be made.”
Coach Tony Lamberton drills low balls in the dirt in practice to Handley and Kaitlyn DeBonis, his two first basemen.
“It paid off,” Lamberton said.
The Phantoms and Blue Devils met earlier this year with Poultney winning in a 36-10 rout.
The Phantoms quickly served notice that this one would be different by scoring nine runs in the top of the third to take a 12-2 lead.
The highlight of the inning was a two-run homer over the right field fence by Proctor’s new player Rhi Lubaszweski.
A Killington Mountain School skier, Lubaszewski just joined the team for the game on Saturday, a 40-7 victory over Mount St. Joseph.
Lubaszewski plagued the Devils all day. She had a double, home run, four RBIs and made the defensive gem of the day in right field. She made a nice running catch and then gunned down the runner attempting to score from third with a bullet to catcher Sydney Wood.
The Blue Devils scored twice in the bottom of the third to slice the margin to 12-4. Welch singled and eventually scored on Laura Winter’s sacrifice fly. Hannah Webster singled home the other run.
Then came the disastrous fifth when the Devils scored eight runs to change the complexion of a game that the Phantoms seemed to have in hand.
Proctor coach Abby Bennett’s formula of having her pitcher Jenna Davine throwing strikes and that terrific defense behind her making plays, had worked well until that inning.
Davine lost the plate in that frame and those seven walks helped fuel the rally. Handley made the free passes hurt.
Until then. Davine was in command.
“It took us a little while to get our timing,” Handley said.
DeBonis executed the squeeze bunt in the sixth to score Webster, giving Poultney its first lead at 13-12.
Laci French’s RBI double in the top of the seventh tied the score again at 13-13.
It didn’t take Lubaszewski long to command respect around the league. Lamberton had her walked intentionally in the inning.
That double just a small slice of French’s day. She went 5-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Handley and Elizabeth Woodbury led Poultney with two hits apiece.
Left-hander Kylie Davis went the distance for the Devils and her hard serves were a contrast to Davine’s tantalizing, slow deliveries. Davis struck out eight.
The Phantoms improvement was no surprise to Lamberton. He wasn’t expecting anything resembling the earlier 36-10 rout.
“This game played out just about the way I thought it would,” Lamberton said.
“They are a good-hitting team. They hit the ball hard and they have a good defense. And they are well coached.”
The victory runs Poultney’s record to 8-1 and the Phantoms fall to 3-2.
The Blue Devils host Fair Haven on Tuesday. It will be Senior Day at Legion Field and Davis and Pam Putnam will be honored.
