CHESTER — It was just like being back home in the driveway in Middletown Springs. Poultney's big post player Molly Hier kissed the ball of the glass to the tune of 16 points to lead the Poultney girls basketball team to a 37-30 victory over Green Mountain in Nason Gym.
The game was tight much of the way with Green Mountain taking an 18-17 lead in the opening minute of the second half on a gorgeous move in the lane by Kim Cummings.
But the Blue Devils took the lead for good (23-21) on a putback by Hailey Hayes with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Hier beat the third-quarter buzzer with one of her patented turn-around shots off the glass to bump the lead to five.
Hier opened the fourth stanza by scoring the next six points for the Blue Devils on two buckets off the glass and two free throws.
Her third field goal of the quarter bumped the lead to 31-24. In a game where points were coming hard, that looked to be a safe lead and it was.
"We struggle with teams who have big post players because we don't have size," Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum said.
"I practice that (the shot off the backboard) in my driveway in Middletown Springs," Hier said.
"We started off well today."
That strong start gave Hier a big shot of confidence and you could see it growing as the game wore on. She wanted the ball. She was, in basketball parlance, feeling it.
Hier was a force inside and Hannah Welch was the stabilizer on the point. She and GM's standout Kim Cummings battled all day and it became a game within the game.
"Hannah controlled the game for us," Poultney coach Todd Hayes said. "She struggled at the start of the year but the last three games she has been special.
"She controlled the game and we need that."
Welch and McKenzie Ezzo did a nice job threading the lob pass inside to Hier.
"I think we can get a lot of confidence from this and win some more games," Hier said.
The Chieftains had about as many players missing as they had in Nason Gym for this one.
"COVID has killed us," Buffum said.
He did have his leader there. Kim Cummings handled and distributed the ball like the leader she has been and also led the Chieftains in scoring with 15 points. Karen Vargas followed with 10.
Vargas made four consecutive free throws down the stretch to close the margin to 29-24.
Hayes followed Hier in scoring for the Blue Devils with six points and Welch tossed in five.
Cummings, a senior, has been one of GM's most outstanding athletes and holds the school record for most goals in a girls soccer season.
"I told her before the game that I wished her luck but that I was glad she was done soon," coach Hayes said.
The game was close throughout Cummings nailed a 3-point field goal to tie it at 9-9 before Hannah Webster's free throw gave the Devils a 10-9 lead at the end of the quarter.
Poultney's halftime lead was 17-16 and the Chieftains were still very much in the game, trailing by five going into the fourth quarter.
That's when Hier began to take over the game.
The Blue Devils improved their record to 2-4. The Chieftains drop to 3-5.
Poultney hosts Arlington on Tuesday.
Buffum is hoping to get some players back before Wednesday's game in Quechee against Mid-Vermont.
Coach Hayes can empathize with Buffum.
"We've only had all of our players here for one game and that was against West Rutland," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.