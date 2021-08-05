CASTLETON — It is a longtime tradition at the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl camp to trade helmet logos. A Mount Mansfield player might swap a Cougar to a teammate from Burr and Burton Academy for a Bulldog. The helmets wind up being a mixture of logos with some players having numerous different ones on their headgear.
Poultney’s Levi Allen and Ryan Alt haves something on their helmet that none of their Vermont teammates have — the initials ‘RP.” It is in honor of fervid Poultney fan Randy Perry who died recently.
Perry would not only attend Poultney games but also practices, taking everything in from his same spot along with good friend and caregiver David Hughes.
Allen will be seeing action on both sides of the ball. He will be an inside linebacker and tailback.
Alt will be playing defensive end.
“The defense is a mix, a lot different than what we played at Poultney,” Alt said. “I think we have a very good defense.”
Allen said he expects his time on each side of the ball to be close to equal.
Both Blue Devils have embraced the camp and will count it as one of their special memories.
“It is about the friendships,” Allen said.
“It is getting to know everyone. It’s a great group of guys,” Alt said.
Allen and Alt each have the same answer when asked for their highlight in playing football at Poultney.
“It was our junior year when we got beat by BFA-Fairfax early in the season and then beat them in the state championship game,” Allen said.
“They put a chip on our shoulder,” Alt said.
It will be the final football game for these Blue Devils. They won’t be going on to play college football. Both will be training for the oil heatng and plumbing industry.
“A&A Heating and Plumbing. Alt and Allen,” joked Allen.
They would love to walk off the football for their final time as winners.
“Levi runs the ball extremely hard,” Vermont coach Chad Pacheco said. “As a linebacker, he likes to smash.
“Ryan is hard to block.”
Allen and Alt will be running, blocking and tackling extra hard on Saturday when Vermont takes on New Hampshire at 12:30 p.m. at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
After all, they are playing in their final game for state pride, the nearby community of Poultney and one special fan they lost way too soon.
