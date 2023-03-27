POULTNEY — The biggest difference between baseball and softball is that in softball, you can pretty much ride one pitcher. Baseball, with the extra stress on the arm and the crowded schedule, there is a need for pitching depth.
Poultney softball coach Tony Lamberton has that one pitcher that he believes can take the Blue Devils places this spring. She is junior Kaitlyn DeBonis and she returns this spring better than ever after honing her game in the offseason.
She has worked at her game during the winter and played for the summer team the Outlaws and Outsiders.
“Her confidence is much better. Her changeup has been very good,” Lamberton said.
Poultney baseball coach Brian DeBonis does not have that luxury of riding an ace pitcher. He is dealing with pitch-count rules. Pitching depth is an indispensable ingredient in high school baseball.
Coach DeBonis is looking at Riley Scott, Jared Lambert, Jak Anderson, Jayden Mead, Tegan Capman and Craig Baptie as potential pitchers this season.
The Blue Devils open the baseball season on April 11 at home against a West Rutland team that ended their season in the Division IV playoffs in 2022.
The softball Devils also open the campaign on April 11 at home against West Rutland.
Both programs are looking to end state championship droughts. The baseball Blue Devils last won the crown in 1992 and the softball team in 2003.
The softball team has a busy preseason planned. The Blue Devils will host Otter Valley in a scrimmage on Friday, April 7 and a jamboree involving multiple teams is in the works for the next day in Poultney.
SOFTBALL
Hannah Welch has been a strong-armed shortstop for the Blue Devils but Lamberton is toying with the idea of moving the senior to catcher. She figures to be a valuable part of the defense at either spot.
Emily Handley is also a key ingredient of the defense with her ability to gather low and wide throws at first base.
The other seniors in the team are Elizabeth Woodbury in right field, outfielder Lydia Book, utility player Laura Winter, and Erica Woodbury who is currently on the shelf with a sprained ankle.
“Laura Winter has a good bat. We’ll find a place for her,” Lamberton said.
Winter would love to go out with a special season in her final year and she thinks this team is capable of doing that.
“I think we will be able to do well. We all like to work really hard and we work together,” Winter said.
It also helps that most of the players have been teammates in the other sports.
“It’s a bond,” Winter said.
“I think our defense is really strong.”
Winter is looking forward to the jamboree on April 8 as a barometer.
“We’ll get to see what we are going to be able to do,” she said.
Juniors on the team are DeBonis, Bella Mack, outfielder Courtney Ezzo, Kenzie Ezzo and Erma Taplin.
Georgia Donaldson, another who played summer ball for the Outlaws and Outsiders, is the lone sophomore.
The freshmen are Jade Thomas and Kaylee Hunt. They both played summer travel ball.
Spring sports is often an afterthought when it comes to event management. There are none of the extras in most places — national anthem, food concession, player introductions and so on.
That is not true for a Poultney High softball game at Legion Field where the batters are introduced, food is available, programs are distributed and music plays before the game and between innings.
It is an event as much as a game.
This season could well be a season where what the Blue Devils do between the lines upstages all of the trappings that add so much to the atmosphere.
It could be a lot of fun around Legion Field.
BASEBALL
Baptie is a question mark with a shoulder that has been problematic. He is a strike thrower and a competitor. If the senior stays healthy, he will give the pitching staff a huge lift.
The Blue Devils have been batting in a private cage that they are allowed to use in East Poultney.
But hitting has not been the emphasis in the preseason.
DeBonis is far more concerned with pitching and defense.
“We are working on fielding. We lost four games last year because of pitching and fielding,” he said.
He and assistant coach Bob Dauenhau have also had the players in the weight room for plenty of repetitions with light weights.
Other than the pitchers, the roster is comprised of William Hathaway, Mason Morse, Connor Worthing, Cole Lynch, Zachary Davis, Nick Milazzo and Nolan Geno.
The playoff loss against West Rutland in which the game was abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule, still stings.
The Blue Devils don’t have to wait long to try to soothe that sting with the Golden Horde in town for the season opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.